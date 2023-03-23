Krewe of Tickfaw donates $31K to Springfield fire department

The Krewe of Tickfaw has donated $31,000 to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, which has received nearly $60,000 from the organization in the last two years.
Funds for this year’s donation were raised during the krewe’s 11th annual Mardi Gras boat parade that was held Feb. 11. The theme for this year’s parade was “Louisiana Sportsman.”
This is the second consecutive year the Krewe of Tickfaw has donated to Fire Protection District 2, which covers Springfield and the surrounding areas. Last year, the krewe donated $25,000.
In a Facebook post, the krewe said this year’s donation will be used “exclusively for river operations.”
“Our way of saying “THANK YOU” and keep up the good work!” the krewe said. “Our river needs you!!”
Officials from the fire department took to social media to express appreciation to the krewe and those who supported the krewe’s parade and ball.
“The funds generated from the Krewe of Tickfaw will be utilized to keep our fire department boats equipped and operational to help keep our waterways safe,” the fire department said. “These monies will also help us to continue our rescue swimmer training.
“Thank You all very much!!”
