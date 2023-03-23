Krewe of Tickfaw donates $31K to Springfield fire department

The Krewe of Tickfaw recently donated $31,000 to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, raising the money during its 11th annual Mardi Gras boat parade held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Over the last two years, the krewe has donated nearly $60,000 to the fire department, which covers Springfield and the surrounding areas.

 Photo submitted

The Krewe of Tickfaw has donated $31,000 to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, which has received nearly $60,000 from the organization in the last two years.

Funds for this year’s donation were raised during the krewe’s 11th annual Mardi Gras boat parade that was held Feb. 11. The theme for this year’s parade was “Louisiana Sportsman.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.