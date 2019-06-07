KSLU’s Rock School Receives Communicator Award of Distinction

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s public radio station, KSLU, has received a Communicator Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for its long running program “Rock School.”
One of KSLU’s most popular programs, Rock School is hosted by Southeastern Communication Professor Joe Burns, along with his wife Tammy Burns, and airs twice per week on 90.9 FM as well as 17 affiliate stations.
The show focuses on a new topic each week, playing music from and exploring the facts of that theme. The show has produced more than 500 episodes without repeating a topic or airing a re-run.
The Communicator Award of Distinction was specifically awarded for an episode of Rock School focusing on the book “Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” by author Saul Austerlitz, the premiere episode in the Rock School series “Joe’s Book Club.”
Rock School episodes, including “Altamont” and the entire Book Club series, are archived and available on the Rock School website, kslu.org/rockschool, and through the PRX Music Exchange at prx.org.
For more information on Rock School, visit kslu.org or tune in Thursdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. to 90.9 FM KSLU.
KSLU offers a wide variety of programming, including music and live broadcasts of sporting events, the award-winning and syndicated Rock School show, and the community talk show “Point of View.”
Named the No. 1 college radio station in the region by the Southeast Journalism Conference, KSLU provides Southeastern students interested in broadcasting with an intensive learning environment.
Learn more about KSLU at www.kslu.org.
