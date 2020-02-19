DENHAM SPRINGS -- Every two seconds, someone needs blood.
This week, a local architectural company will try to help as many people as possible in five hours.
Labarre Associates of Denham Springs is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center, a community blood bank that operates in three states, to host a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 8385 Rushing Road East in Denham Springs. All donors will receive a Mardi Gras themed T-shirt, snack, and a drink, according to a press release.
“We would love for you to join us in donating blood and saving lives if you are able,” Labarre Associates said in a Facebook post.
Anyone can donate without signing up, though sign ups help those running the blood drive operate “in a timely fashion,” the press release said. Those wishing to sign up in advance can do so by visiting the following link: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/208030.
People are encouraged to invite friends and family to participate.
LifeShare Blood Center is regulated and licensed by U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB, according to its website. It is a member of the American Rare Donor Program and an affiliate of the National Marrow Donor Program.
For more information about blood donation, visit www.lifeshare.org or call (800) 256-5433.
