The food was ready, and the altar was set.
Then came the announcement from the Governor’s Office.
“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a press release on March 13, 2020, that threw the state into a stay-at-home order amid the rise of COVID-19.
The governor’s announcement shut down all schools in Louisiana and banned gatherings of 250 people, later dropped to 50 people. Across the state, people scrambled to make sense of the situation — and the new virus — that had reached a crisis point.
At Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs, plans were quickly altered.
For weeks, a group of volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare a mighty feast in celebration of St. Joseph’s Altar, a tradition that has been recognized at the church for nearly 30 years. Their work culminated in a multi-tiered altar adorned with a variety of food and different symbols of St. Joseph.
They had just put the finishing touches on the altar and were set to feed hundreds the next day when Edwards made his announcement. It was a blow to everyone involved, said Rosie Moak, one of the organizers of the altar.
“We had it ready, and that is when the governor declared a public health emergency,” Moak said. “It was about 3 o’clock. We had just finished the altar. Everything was done. Everything was decorated. The food was ready. Everything was ready.”
This weekend, the altar is coming back.
A ceremony commemorating St. Joseph’s Altar will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 19.
This will mark the first official altar and ceremony since 2019. The last two years were nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located in the church’s Main Parish Hall, the multi-tiered altar will be decorated with breads and cakes of different shapes and sizes, fruits and vegetables, baked fish, candles and flowers, and a statue of St. Joseph at the top.
Between 400-500 people are expected to view the altar and take part in the traditional meal, both of which are part of the celebration that pays tribute to St. Joseph. The meal is open to everyone and offered free of charge.
“This is strictly to serve the public and serve people,” Moak said. “It’s amazing what this does for people.”
The tradition of honoring St. Joseph is believed to be rooted in Sicily, at a time when the agrarian island endured a devastating famine. The poor farmers prayed to their patron, St. Joseph, to come to their aid, and he answered, ending the drought with a downpour of “life-giving water.”
After the famine ended, the farmers honored their patron by preparing a table with an assortment of food they had harvested before distributing the food to the less fortunate, a tradition still carried out to this day.
Now, St. Joseph’s Altar is not confined to any particular nationality or religious affiliation — it’s celebrated the world over, including at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for nearly three decades.
Preparations for the altar began in February and continue weekly until the week of the altar, Moak said.
To keep everything organized, Moak has a binder — dubbed “The Altar Binder” — with dozens of laminated pages that detail the schedule of preparation and recipes collected over the years.
“Each day is mapped out,” Moak said.
The main dish this weekend will be a meatless spaghetti topped with tomato sauce and served with boiled eggs, casseroles, rolls, and a variety of desserts. All visitors will be given cookies to take home.
The food and altar is a “labor of love” for the many dedicated volunteers who participate, Moak said. People spend hours preparing the food and then more time serving the food the day of the altar. Leftover food is sent to nearby churches.
“It warms my heart to see all the people here,” Moak said. “Everyone here is special and has a reason for being here. And they love it. They get to visit, they talk, and they tell stories.”
During a recent visit, volunteers — known as “Friends of St. Joseph” — were busy at work preparing “pignolatti,” a bite-sized Sicilian pastry that’ll be bagged and handed out to guests of the altar this weekend.
“I call them ‘pigs,’” one woman said with a laugh.
The tribute to St. Joseph will be held Friday and Saturday, March 18-19. Festivities begin on Friday with the St. Joseph’s Mass celebration at 6 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church. Following the Mass, Rev. Matthew Graham will bless the altar.
The Feeding of the Saints, a ritual observed in connection with St. Joseph’s Altar, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, during which watching actors will portray the Holy Family — Joseph, Mary and Jesus — before all take part in the ceremonial feast.
This year’s altar is being dedicated to the late Henry Pulizzano, one of the people credited for starting the tradition in Denham Springs. In recent years, Pulizzano served as co-chair along with Moak and was in charge of cooking much of the food that is served during the program.
Pulizzano passed away in January 2021.
Moak said Pulizzano’s children will participate in the program and serve food “for him.” They will also perform in the skit beforehand, with his daughter set to be a saint, his son set to portray Joseph, and his grandson set to portray the baby Jesus.
The entire program is accomplished thanks to donations, Moak said, adding that stores give her gift cards to purchase food and other items. People also chip in with monetary donations, ranging fro one dollar to hundreds.
Moak said she’s grateful for all of them.
“One thing I’m very particular about, when someone asks how much I want for the altar, I always ask, ‘How much can you give,’” she said. “You never know how much someone can give. A dollar might be a lot to someone, while $500 might not be a lot to other people.”
