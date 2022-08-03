Families were treated to an energetic, interactive show when Lady Chops brought her one-woman drumming show throughout the Livingston Parish Library system last month.
Lady Chops, the stage name for performer Elizabeth Vidos, performed her “Ocean Drum” show at all five library branches. The performances were part of the library’s summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities.”
During the percussion show, Vidos mixed together musical education, personal reflection, and the rhythmic sounds of the everyday objects she uses to make music. She taught families about the cajun rub board, box drum, and several other percussion instruments.
A native of Morgan City, Vidos previously performed as a member of “STOMP,” the popular off-Broadway show that blends together dance, music and theater while creating music from everyday objects. She performed with the group for 10 years, showcasing her skills in Europe and across New York City before returning to Louisiana.
Vidos became Lady Chops shortly after her return from New York, and now her venues include libraries, schools, conferences and festivals.
An alumna of the University of Louisiana-Monroe and Edward Douglas White High School, Vidos has performed at the Livingston Parish Library multiple times in recent years.
