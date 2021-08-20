Hardy Party fans, the wait is over.
Your favorite singer’s debut album is coming out soon.
Laine Hardy, the Livingston Parish native who hit superstardom after his victory on “American Idol,” will officially release his long-awaited debut album on Friday, Sept. 17.
Fans can pre-order the album at https://smarturl.it/HeresToAnyone.
And they’ve certainly waited long enough to do so.
The 11-song album, titled “Here’s To Anyone,” will come out more than two years after Hardy was named the winner in Season 17 of “American Idol.” Hardy made the anticipated announcement from a recent concert in Montana, part of his nationwide tour.
“The new album is going to be very new to me, style-wise,” Hardy said. “It’s something I’m very happy about. I’m excited to show all my fans.”
“Thank y’all so much for everything. I’m ready to get this music out.”
Produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with other country music stars such as Jason Aldean, the album will feature all the singles Hardy has released since April 2020. Those include “Authentic,” “Memorize You,” “Ground I Grew Up on,” “Tiny Town,” “Let There Be Country,” and “The Other LA,” which Hardy co-wrote.
New releases include “For A Girl,” “Here’s To Anyone,” “Comin’ Down,” “California Won’t,” and “One of Those,” another song Hardy penned.
“I'm a down-home guy, from Southeast Louisiana,” Hardy said in a statement. “I just want to show all my fans that I’m not going to stray away from who I am, and where I come from. I feel like we really did that with the album and I’m very proud of it.”
Hardy is currently in the midst of a 40-stop nationwide tour in which he is headlining solo shows and performing with some of country music’s biggest stars. At the moment, the tour runs through Nov. 20.
Hardy will perform in Louisiana at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, his final scheduled show in his home state in 2021.
In early May, Hardy, a graduate of French Settlement High, was named a new “Louisiana Ambassador,” an honor that was presented by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. As a Louisiana ambassador, Hardy will promote the Office of Tourism’s new advertising campaign as the industry tries to bounce back from the hit taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 20-year old singer will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, Aug. 28.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.