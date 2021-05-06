The Bayou Boy is now an official representative of the Bayou State.
Former American Idol winner Laine Hardy was named a new “Louisiana Ambassador” during a ceremony in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 5.
Hardy, a Livingston Parish native and graduate of French Settlement High, was presented the honor by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. During the ceremony, Hardy performed his new song “Other LA” — one of several original songs that pay homage to his home state — for the audience at the National Travel and Tourism Week event.
As a Louisiana ambassador, Hardy will promote the Office of Tourism’s new advertising campaign as the industry tries to bounce back from the hit taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
On his social media feeds, Hardy said he felt “honored” to be selected “to help spread the word about all this great state has to offer.”
“I am so proud to officially represent the great state of Louisiana as an Ambassador and excited to help spread the word about all my home state has to offer as part of the ‘Louisiana Is A Trip’ campaign,” Hardy said.
During a VIP Reception of legislators and other dignitaries near the state’s Capitol, spectators saw a commercial Hardy recorded as part of the latest “Louisiana Is A Trip” tourism campaign. In a statement, Nungesser called Hardy “a true, official Louisiana Ambassador” and thanked him for “representing and promoting our state, our culture, and our way of life.”
“It’s an honor to formally welcome [Laine Hardy] as our new Louisiana ambassador,” Nungesser tweeted Wednesday. “Excited to work with this talented artist to bring back Louisiana.”
Known for his stylish suits and gravelly voice, Hardy will bring his Louisiana flavor across the country when he embarks on a nationwide tour that will feature nearly 30 stops over the next six months.
The tour kicks off May 14-15 with back-to-back shows in Florida. Next month, he’ll perform in Lake Charles for Hook & Barrel’s Salty Catch Trout Shoutout, benefitting disaster relief in Louisiana. That’s his only scheduled performance in his home state.
Along with solo shows, Hardy will perform alongside fellow country artists Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Chris Bandi as well as be an opening act for country superstar Toby Keith.
The tour is welcome news for Hardy, who said via social media he “can’t wait to be back” in front of an audience. Other than a 20-stop tour in 2019 following his American Idol victory, Hardy has had hardly any live performances, with dates over the last year mostly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Hardy made up for the lack of live performances with an online tour that has generated more than 2 million views over the last year. The tour coincided with the release of his first singles, “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country.”
Hardy also released his own version on the Christmas classic, “Please Come Home For Christmas,” and he has plans for new music this year. He just hopes to perform it in front of a screaming audience.
“I sure do miss the stage and singing with y’all,” Hardy wrote via social media. “Can’t wait to be back!”
Despite the lack of physical interaction with fans, they haven’t let the Hardy Party die down. Last month, Hardy was named American Country Music Chatter’s 2021 New Artist of the Year following a fan vote.
He took to social media April 7 to thank his legion of fans — more than 1.3 million followers — for their support.
“Thanks for supporting me and my music,” Hardy said.
Though most of his shows over the last 12 months were cancelled or converted to a virtual format, Hardy and his band made their inaugural trip overseas to entertain U.S. troops. The full band performed some of Hardy’s singles — including “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town” — at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf.
The grandson of an Army veteran who served in the Korean War, Hardy said he was deeply impacted by the trip.
“My band and I greatly appreciate the sacrifice that each of the servicemembers make for our country,” said Hardy, who also took part in the 2020 virtual NYC Veterans Day Commemoration. “We are thankful for everything we were able to honorably experience while here. This will be a moment in my life I will never forget.”
Hardy recently gave a virtual performance of the national anthem before the start of a Major League Baseball game, his second such performance at a major sporting event in the last year.
For more information on Hardy, who was also a “premier artist to watch” for Taste of Country, the No. 1 country music online site, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
