Laine Hardy has released another swingin’ tune… literally.
The former American Idol winner most recently released his own spin on John Anderson’s 1983 hit song “Swingin’,” giving fans a swampy tune as he continues to work on his own original music.
“Had a lot of fun doing this cover,” Hardy said via social media.
The cover of the iconic tune closed Hardy’s three-month run as the “premier artist to watch” for Taste of Country, the No. 1 country music online site with more than 40 million monthly page views and syndicated to more than 100 country music radio stations nationwide.
The website also gave Hardy praise for his cover of Anderson’s chart-topping song, which tells the story of a little girl named Charlotte Johnson.
“Harmonica fills and double solos punctuate a performance that illustrates not only Laine Hardy the singer, but also the talented band leader from Livingston, La.,” read a statement from Monarch Publicity. “Any recreation of ‘Swingin’’ relies on one taking full ownership of the story of Charlotte Johnson.
“Hardy sings it like he grew up right down the street from her.”
Hardy will continue to entertain fans when he wraps up another round of virtual performances on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Tickets for tonight’s online concert are $15 each and can be purchased by visiting www.lainehardymusic.com/vtour. The livestream will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Dubbed “A night of new music with Laine Hardy,” the French Settlement High graduate will likely perform his first three singles, “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country,” in addition to other music.
The singles combine to tell stories of Hardy’s childhood on the bayou in Livingston Parish, where on an average day he could be found fishing, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his family and dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his grandmother’s homemade kimchi.
All three singles were produced by Michael Knox — who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church — and all include acoustic tracks. Hardy’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
Hardy celebrated the release of his music with a 16-stop virtual tour in April and May. The tour was converted into an online format due to concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, which Hardy himself contracted and recovered from over the summer.
The first virtual tour generated more than 2 million views on social media, leading Hardy’s team to line up a second tour.
Additionally, the official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” has garnered more than 1.3 million views, along with another 500,000 views from the other videos for Hardy’s three singles.
On top of performing in a virtual tour and releasing music videos, Hardy has had plenty to keep him busy over the last year.
He performed the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway in early August. After that, he sang “Tiny Town” on stage during an airing of “Huckabee” on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).
Hardy later performed in two Veterans Day performances in November followed by the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in December. He also raised funds for the American Red Cross in multiple online shows.
Last fall, Hardy released his take on the Christmas classic “Please Come Home For Christmas” as well as a brand-new track “Other LA.” The song was written by Hardy with Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan, and Dan Isbell.
Hardy recently took to social media to let his fans know he was working on new music for 2021.
“Been in the studio working on a ton of new music this week,” he said via social media last week. “If y’all think I released a lot in 2020...you're in for a nice surprise!”
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
