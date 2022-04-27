Laine Hardy is going back to where it all started — the “American Idol” stage.
The former “Idol” winner and Livingston Parish native will be part of a star-studded lineup that is set to return to the nationally televised singing competition for the show’s 20th anniversary celebration.
Dubbed “The Great Idol Reunion,” Hardy will join several other former contestants on the episode that is slated to air on ABC at 7 p.m. local time on Monday, May 2. Episodes can be watched on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres, according to a press release.
This will mark Hardy’s first return in two years to “American Idol,” the show that transformed the shy singer into a star during its 17th season in 2019.
Known for his flashy suits and gravelly voice, Hardy became an early frontrunner during his second run on “Idol” and rode that popularity all the way to the top, wowwing judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan week after week and creating a dedicated legion of “Hardy Party” fans.
Nicknamed “The Bayou Boy” by host Ryan Seacrest, some of Hardy’s most memorable “Idol” performances included covers of “Oo-De-Lally” from “Robin Hood,” “Bring It on Home to Me,” “Johnny B. Goode,” and “Jambalaya (On the Bayou),” among others.
A 2018 French Settlement High graduate, Hardy became the first Louisiana-born winner of the reality singing competition series that has discovered stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. At 18, he was also one of the youngest to ever win.
Hardy last performed for an “American Idol” audience in May 2021, when he sang a cover of “Life is a Highway.” That performance was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this time, he’ll be live and in person — along with other “Idol” greats.
During Monday’s reunion show, Hardy will take the stage with fellow Season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth — and it won’t be their first performance together on the “Idol” stage. With both playing a guitar and standing side by side, the two singers sent the crowd and judges in a frenzy with their rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s hit song, “Jackson.”
Booth made the top five in season 17.
Hardy took to social media earlier this week to urge his 1.4 million followers to tune in to the reunion special.
“I'm headed back to American Idol on May 2 to perform with Laci Kaye Booth!” Hardy said. “Y’all make sure to tune in.”
Hardy will return to “American Idol” much differently than when he was named a winner. In the last two years, he completed a nationwide wide tour, released a web series about his life, starred in multiple music videos, and released his debut album.
Despite all the changes in his life, the Livingston native said he tries to maintain his Louisiana. Many of the songs on his debut album, “Here’s to Anyone,” are Louisiana-themed, such as “Ground I Grew Up on,” “Tiny Town,” and “The Other LA,” which Hardy co-wrote.
“I'm a down-home guy, from Southeast Louisiana,” Hardy said when his album was released. “I just want to show all my fans that I’m not going to stray away from who I am, and where I come from. I feel like we really did that with the album and I’m very proud of it.”
Other “Idol” fan favorites set to return include Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and Grace Kinstler. There will also be “additional surprise guests,” according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.