The Hardy Party is growing.
Hollywood Records announced three additional concerts for American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s first headlining tour, which now runs through the middle of December.
Extra shows were added in Birmingham, Alabama (Dec. 12); Oxford, Mississippi (Dec. 13), and Chattanooga, Tennessee (Dec. 14). That brings the total run of Hardy’s first nationwide tour to 20 shows across 14 states.
“Can’t wait to see y’all,” Hardy posted on his official Facebook page.
Hardy, a native of Livingston Parish, kicked off his tour during the “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash,” a day-long concert that featured local bands and a night cap from Hardy at North Park in Denham Springs on Sept. 28.
Following the hometown show, Hardy and his band traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, where they opened for country superstar Toby Keith in front of thousands of fans at Volvo Car Stadium.
The next stop for Hardy will be The Basement East in Nashville, where he’ll play an acoustic set with country star Jimmie Allen.
After that, his next performance won’t come until Nov. 14, but he’ll play 16 shows over the next month. He’ll be accompanied in at least half of those shows by St. Louis country singer Chris Bandi.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.lainehardymusic.com/tour.
Below is a list of Hardy’s remaining tour dates:
- Oct. 24 - Basement East, Nashville, Tennessee (with Jimmie Allen)
- Nov. 14 - The Rave II, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Nov. 15 - Boondocks, Springfield, Illinois
- Nov. 16 - 8 Seconds Saloon, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Nov. 17 - Manchester Music Hall, Lexington, Kentucky
- Nov. 20 - Joe's Live, Rosemont, Illinois
- Nov. 22 - Jergels, Warrendale, Pennsylvania
- Nov. 23 - Dusty Armadillo, Rootstown, Ohio
- Nov. 24 - Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, Maryland
- Nov. 30 - The Cave, Big Bear Lake, California
- Dec. 1 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, California
- Dec. 5 - Summit, Denver, Colorado
- Dec. 6 - Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Dec. 7 - Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Dec. 12 - Iron City, Birmingham, Alabama
- Dec. 13 - The Lyric Oxford, Oxford, Mississippi
- Dec. 14 - The Signal, Chattanooga, Tennessee
