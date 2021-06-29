Laine Hardy is set to perform on another reality television series on ABC.
But instead of competing for votes, the participants on this show compete for love.
Hardy, the former “American Idol” winner and rising country star, will return to network television when he serenades audiences during an episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” on Monday, July 5.
During the show set to start at 7 p.m. locally, Hardy will sing his newest hit “Memorize You,” an upbeat love song the singer released in May. It was written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with stars such as Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
A music video for “Memorize You” is also out. Directed by Dustin Haney and shot in various locations throughout Florida, the video follows a young couple falling in love.
Hardy took to social media to mark the upcoming “Bachelorette” performance, releasing a photo of his signature hunting boots with a rose propped up against them.
“Think they’ll let me wear my waders?” Hardy jokingly asked his 1.3 million social media followers.
This episode of “The Bachelorette,” currently in its 17th season, will feature Katie Thurston, who appeared in the 25th season of “The Bachelor” as a leading voice who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house. The 30-year-old Washington native and marketing manager became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one.
