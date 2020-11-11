American Idol winner Laine Hardy will be plenty busy today as he does his part to honor veterans.
Hardy, a Livingston Parish native, will perform with country singer Craig Morgan during a special broadcast of the New York City Veterans Day Commemoration on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency, this year’s commemoration will feature a mixture of live and virtual events, including a 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (central time) broadcast on WABC-TV 7, the most-watched station in the nation.
The performance can be viewed by visiting https://abc7ny.com/watch/.
Hardy will also perform in the “Rock to Remember” concert later Wednesday night. Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, and Guitars4Vets will present the concert that will feature performances from more than 20 artists across the country.
The concert will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on Gibson's Facebook page and LiveXLive, a global music and entertainment platform.
Fans can donate directly to the Guitars4Vets music program or text “G4V” 707070 to donate.
Hardy, 20, has close ties to veterans: His grandfather met his grandmother while serving in the Korean War. In a press release, Hardy said he looks forward to recognizing and honoring the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War this Veterans Day.
“I have such a huge appreciation for the veterans who have done so much for our country,” Hardy said. “My Grandfather served in the Army. So to be able to honor him and service members like him, means so much to me.”
Hardy took to social media earlier this week asking fans to tune in.
“To be able to honor Veterans like my grandfather, and service members like him, means a whole lot to me,” he said.
