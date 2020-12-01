Laine Hardy is getting an early start on the holidays.
The former American Idol winner will be part of a full slate of musicians who will perform in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The show will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season starting on Thursday, Dec. 3. The National Park Service and National Park Foundation will not host a live audience at the ceremony this year.
The National Christmas Tree is a 30-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, that is lit every evening throughout December. The National Christmas Tree Lighting tradition dates back nearly 100 years.
“Christmas is almost here — don’t my miss performance on this year’s National Tree Lighting,” Hardy said in a video posted on his social media feeds. “I’ll see you there.”
Hardy has been plenty busy this holiday season. Last week, he released his music video for his spin on the Christmas classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The video features childhood photos of Hardy and his family celebrating the holidays over the years.
The Livingston Parish native also virtually participated in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival TV special.
Hardy has one date (Dec. 10) left on his “Tiny Town” vTour, which has already generated more than 2 million views.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
Those wishing to stream the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony can do so by visiting www.thenationaltree.org.
