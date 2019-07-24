It was another successful year for Launch Therapy Center’s annual gala.
Launch Therapy Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children with special needs, raised more than $75,000 in its annual gala, which was held at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
All profits raised from the event will go toward Launch’s mission, which is to support children with disabilities and their families by providing scholarships for therapy and other services that are not covered by insurance and Medicaid.
In its three years, the event has raised more than $120,000.
This year, the “Launch Gatsby Gala” featured music by the Chase Tyler Band, silent and live auctions, and food from several local restaurants.
Food and beverage sponsors included: BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, Cafe Green, Champagne Beverage Company, Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse, LaCarreta Mexican Cuisine, Mama T’s, Randazzo’s Italian Market, Scott Jones, Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Sombreros, Takumi, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Wally Lowenthal, and Zea Rotisserie & Bar.
Event sponsors for the gala included: Shining Star Sponsors, Audibel Hearing Healthcare, Bencaz Family Dentistry, and Fruge’ Orthodontics; Sparkling Sponsors, B&C Sheet Metal, Danny Terral, Lamar Advertising, Quality Engineering & Surveying, Weiler Plastic Surgery, and Yale Pediatric Dentistry.
Guests of honor included Colin Schultz and Laura Zuelke, two young adults with special needs whose powerful stories demonstrate what can happen when family and community come together with professionals to help exceptional children lead extraordinary lives.
Launch Therapy Center has served more than 1,000 children and their families since August 2015, according to its website, with a focus on providing quality service and personalized care with interdisciplinary treatment plans to meet the specific needs of exceptional children.
Launch serves children with disabilities and their families by providing speech, occupational and physical therapies as well as community awareness, parent support groups, social groups, and community support for inclusive activities.
Use of the most current, research-based treatment strategies are used to elicit optimal outcomes while minimizing time away from home and school. Launch also encourages parental involvement as vital to the success of treatment plan development and implementation.
Launch Therapy Center has two locations in Denham Springs, at 601 Hatchell Lane and another at 311 Veterans Blvd. Suite A.
For more information or to donate and volunteer, visit www.launchpeds.com or contact Launch at (225) 380-1894.
