FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- Senior Laurel Smiley was crowned the 2019 French Settlement High School homecoming queen before the start of the Lions’ basketball game against parish-rival Maurepas on Friday, Dec. 6.
During the ceremony, the entire FSHS homecoming court, as determined by student vote, was presented.
Joining Smiley on the court were fellow senior maids Baylee Balfantz, Ruby Landry, Alyssa McCrystal, and Sarah Petite.
Also elected to the court were juniors Whitney Edler, Mary Hutchinson, Savannah Madere, and Taylor Miles; sophomores Anna Andre, Lianna Barber, and Alexis Lambert; and freshmen Lundyn Chauvin and Emma Martin.
