LDWF Enforcement Division welcomes 19 new agents at graduation

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 35th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge on March 29. Pictured front row from left are Col. Chad Hebert, Lt. Col. Rachel Zechenelly, William Callegari, Joel Moncada-Rubio, John Stansbury, Nicholas Ortego, Grayson Parker, Rebecca Bercegeay, Callie Pitre, Ernest Reynolds, Kyle Volentine, and Lt. Ladd Turner. Pictured back row from left are Capt. Lance Devillier, Jake Fowler, Trevor Benoit, Darrel Causey, Joshua Schilling, Ethan Arbour, Zachary Spillers, Zachary Funderburk, Dustin Slade, Jimmie Daniel, and Major Clay Marques.

 Photo from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

After six months of training at the academy, 19 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.

