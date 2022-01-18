The Alumni of Leadership Livingston program, under the umbrella of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, collected more than 1,000 blankets during a month-long drive in December.
Those blankets were distributed to around a dozen local agencies, including: Denham Springs Police Department, Walker Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, Empower 225, Livingston Parish students, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade, QUAD Area Vets, The Family Village, and the Livingston Council on Aging.
In a statement, Chamber President April Wehrs called the blanket drive “a parish-wide collaboration.”
“This was truly a parish-wide collaboration where business, individuals, organizations, agencies and government entities came together to address a need,” Wehrs said. “Every area of the parish participated and every area benefitted.”
The blanket drive took place in December, just as temperatures started to drop. People were allowed to bring blankets to a dozen locations spread across the parish, with drop-off points in Albany, Denham Springs, French Settlement, Livingston, Port Vincent, Springfield, and Walker.
Several local businesses, government entities and community organizations joined the drive, according to the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to individual blanket donations, the public contributed more than $2,500 that was used to purchase blankets in bulk for the agencies.
The blanket drive was directed by the Leadership Livingston Alumni program, which is made up of graduates from Leadership Livingston, a leadership-building program that educates participants on local government and service projects.
Last month, Wehrs said Leadership Alumni were inspired to conduct the drive when an agency reached out for help with their clients during a cold snap.
“From there, the opportunity for community-minded business leaders and government entities to step in and move on this need was realized,” Wehrs said. “Since the Leadership Livingston program has a community initiative component, it made sense to offer this challenge to alumni, and they accepted.”
Mike Cotton, chair of the Leadership Alumni Blanket Drive, said the point of the program was to get blankets into the hands of those “who need them most.”
“We even saw where parents and grandparents came in with their children to donate to other children,” said Cotton, of the City of Walker. “It was an effort that was so simple and easy to do. The main thing we wanted to convey is that blankets went into the hands of those who offer direct care to the individuals who need them most.”
Plans are already in the works for the 2022 season, and people can visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org for more information about the blanket program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.