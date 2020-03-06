FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- The idea for a new playground will pick up steam this weekend.
A kickoff event to formally introduce plans for a children’s playground in French Settlement will be held at the Creole House Museum from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, according to a press release.
During the event, which will take place at 16015 La. Hwy. 16, attendees will be able to see the proposed drawings for a new playground that has been on the community’s radar for years but halted because of the Great Flood of 2016.
The fundraiser will feature music and other activities, as well as jambalaya dinners for a donation. A formal ceremony to reveal the playground will start at 1 p.m., and all proceeds raised will go toward the playground equipment.
The renewed effort for the playground comes from Leadership Livingston, a 10-month community leadership program sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce “that provides participants a working knowledge of all aspects of a successful community,” according to its website.
Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
To demonstrate the necessary steps to bring a concept to realization, the program requires class participants to take part in a group community project. Classmates are divided into groups and tasked with identifying, planning, and implementing a community project.
The idea for the children’s playground came from French Settlement resident Jeremy Aydell, owner of numerous Sports Clips franchises in Louisiana and Mississippi who is also his group’s project leader.
Public officials and community stakeholders envisioned a playground for area children, a walking path, and other outdoor additions on the French Settlement Town Hall grounds.
“We could not have found a better match for members of this project with background and expertise,” said Vanissa Murphy, Class of 2020 student and owner of Quality Engineering and Surveying. “In fact, everyone on this project has added their resources and background to make this happen.”
The playground will be built near French Settlement’s Creole House Museum, which already has a museum, pavilion, and restrooms on its grounds. Once finalized, the project will include picnic tables, park benches, playground equipment, and a community gathering place.
“This is a project that residents of French Settlement have wanted for a long time,” said project member Chasity Chauvin, a 16-year teacher in French Settlement. “I have always taught in French Settlement and so many of the students here would love to have a community playground.”
Other project members are Joel Stern, Our Lady of the Lake; Jeanette Clark, City of Denham Springs; Sandy Teal, Livingston Parish Council; and Todd Price, Holmes Building Materials.
For further information please contact the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce at (225) 665-8155.
