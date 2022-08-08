‘Learning done in a fun environment’ | Albany students get jump start on school year in Hornet Academy

Deanna Lopez walked around the classroom, offering tips on rocket building to the group of elementary students.
The day before, the class assembled an engine mount, the structure that holds the engine in place, Lopez said. On this day, they were adding a tail fin and parachute, using what Lopez called a “body tube” to connect both to the engine.
The next day, they were scheduled to test the rockets out — something Lopez said they might do again in the upcoming school year.
“This is just a preview of what you are gonna do in fourth grade,” Lopez said to a group of four students as they sketched their designs.
“Really?” one excited student asked. “We get to do this again?”
The rocket-building experiment was just a snippet of the activities that combined fun and learning during the second-ever Hornet Academy, a two-week summer camp for Albany-area students that ran July 11-22.
The camp was open to students in grades K-12, allowing them a chance to refresh on what they learned in the previous school year while also preparing them for what they’ll learn in the upcoming school year.
School Board member Dr. Devin Gregoire, who had the idea for the remediation program last summer to combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the purpose of the program is to reinforce learning in core subject areas and introduce students to more rigorous academic concepts through a “camp-like” atmosphere.
Around 120 students attended the camp daily, and they were split between Albany Upper Elementary and Albany High School.
“This is the second year we’ve held this event, and the turnout has been tremendous,” Gregoire said.
High schoolers attending the Academy covered subjects such as ACT Prep; Robotics: STEM Sustainability & Forensics; Health, Cooking & the Arts; Film, Photoshop & Editing; and College, Career & Club Information.
Programs for the younger grade levels included remediation in math and English/Language Arts, focusing on improving reading and math fluency, reading comprehension, and reading and math essay/constructed response writing.
Students were also able to participate in art lessons with a local painter, a book read and puppet show presented by the Albany-Springfield Branch Library, a visit from the book mobile, STEM activities, and visits from surprise guests who shared their knowledge and expertise with the students.
Melyssa DePaula, director of this year’s Hornet Academy, said the camp ran much “like a regular school day,” with students being bussed to and from campus and treated to breakfast and lunch daily.
DePaula said the Academy started with each student taking a pre-camp test to see where they were at before spending the next two weeks supplementing and building on that knowledge base. Campers ended the Academy with a post-test to see the gains they had made.
But DePaula said educators made sure to remember this was still summer break for the students, meaning the fun was just as important as the learning.
“You’re incorporating this curriculum but it’s done in a much more relaxed environment,” she said. “They’re still following the standards that the students need to learn for their grade levels, but teachers have more freedom with the creativity of how those standards are being taught to the kids.
“We also have more flexibility of going down or up. If the kids are struggling, they can go down, and if the kids understand the material, they can move up. In a regular class, it’s hard to do that because we follow a curriculum that’s handed down from the state.”
DePaule said teachers were given the freedom to create their own learning games and activities in ways they saw fit.
In the gym, teacher Scarlett Smith combined math with physical education by running her students through a series of math relays. She said the games usually began with simple addition problems “so everyone’s included” before delving into multiplication and later multi-step equations.
Smith said she could see a “big improvement” in the students’ problem-solving skills in just a few days, particularly with their reaction times.
“A lot of it is not just solving the problem, it’s being able to react quickly to things,” she said. “Last week, everything was a little slow. And now they’re getting those facts a lot faster.”
Along with their improvements, Smith said she noticed something else — everyone wanted to participate.
“I haven’t yet played a game where nobody wanted to participate,” she said. “They would all cheer each other on and engage with each other, because it’s learning done in a fun environment. It’s about them learning through each other and helping each other out.”
DePaula said the typical day was broken into blocks, with students moving from class to class. Teachers were also put in subject areas that played to their strengths.
One teacher had students mine for gems and identify them; another teacher had students make their own pottery; another had students build miniature go-carts; and another had students learn proportions while creating slime.
“The whole purpose is to remediate and to help kids get ready for the next school year,” DePaula said. “But we also wanted them to feel like they weren’t in school. We didn’t want it to feel like a punishment. And they kept coming back.”
Along with the variety of activities teachers came up with, Hornet Academy welcomed several guests to reinforce even more learning for students.
During one visit, Barnhill Preserve, which specializes in education animal encounters, explained the history and habitats of multiple animals that students got to interact with. In another visit, State Police brought a K9 to demonstrate field exercises.
During another visit, local author Amy Galofaro, of Independence, shared a reading of her book “Huxley, the Opry House Mouse” with students in grades 1-8. She was joined by “Huxley,” a mouse with big dreams to become a country music superstar. “Huxley” also made rounds to visit the children during their lunch break.
Superintendent Joe Murphy lauded the efforts of the Albany district for providing such a program to its students.
“We know that students who receive reinforcement in the summer are much better prepared for the start of the school year than those who don’t participate in some sort of learning program,” Murphy said. “I want to applaud the Albany education community for coming together to offer this program to their students.”
Funds for the Hornet Academy are coming from the district’s ESSER funding. After a successful two years, Gregoire said he hopes to see the program continue and “grow it in the years to come.
“If we’re going to expect our students to achieve success in a more rigorous academic setting, then we as leadership must provide the appropriate opportunities for them to reach their potential,” he said. “I believe the Hornet Academy helps to do that.”
