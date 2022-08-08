 Skip to main content
‘Learning done in a fun environment’ | Albany students get jump start on school year in Hornet Academy

Hornet Academy 2022

Middle schoolers play a game that combines mathematics and physical education during Hornet Academy, a two-week summer camp hosted by Albany schools that ran July 11-22, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Deanna Lopez walked around the classroom, offering tips on rocket building to the group of elementary students.

The day before, the class assembled an engine mount, the structure that holds the engine in place, Lopez said. On this day, they were adding a tail fin and parachute, using what Lopez called a “body tube” to connect both to the engine.

Hornet Academy 2022

Deanne Lopez, standing, explains to students how to build a rocket during Hornet Academy, a two-week summer camp hosted by Albany schools that ran July 11-22, 2022.
Hornet Academy 2022

From left, Landon Fletcher and Owen McKnight build a structure using blocks during Hornet Academy, a two-week summer camp hosted by Albany schools that ran July 11-22, 2022.
Hornet Academy 2022

Elijah Woodward examines a rock through a magnifying glass during Hornet Academy, a two-week summer camp hosted by Albany schools that ran July 11-22, 2022.

