Letters to Santa 2019

Every year, The News receives “Letters to Santa” from elementary students across Livingston Parish.
After gathering the lists and checking them twice, we select a few from each school to publish in our annual Christmas edition.
Here are some of this year’s “Letters to Santa.”
▼
South Walker Elementary
Ms. Wadenpfuhl’s 2nd Grade
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL and twenty mini brands fake kitchen food. Even some slime and a teddy that has a cute face. I would even like a book of school so I can get better at math. Also I would like a drawing book.
Your friend,
Miranda
▼
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is for everybody to have a great Christmas. I also want some My Life Doll stuff, new make-up, a computer, a rose pink Apple watch, bath stuff, a case for my phone, and more notebooks. I would like for you to have a great Christmas, and everybody to get what they want. You are the best. I don’t know how you make all of these toys for the whole world! Please tell me how you do it, I really want to know. I love you.
Your friend,
Solacity
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you doing dude? Who is your favorite elf? I have so many questions. Who is your favorite reindeer? Is it Dasher? Anyway, I want an Apple watch and a hoover board. Have a great Christmas. Oh and tell Elvan the Elf hello for me.
Your friend,
Samuel
▼
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been nice this year. I will leave your reindeer food in the grass. In my house, you will find a plate of cookies and a glass of milk. This year I would want candy canes, notebooks, expo markers, a mini locker and pens.
Your friend,
Alissa
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I know it is hard making toys for everyone. But I’m enjoying you doing that. You are very helpful. I love you because it is just nice. It is my dog, Bree’s, first Christmas so can you put him on the nice list? I want a blue scooter and a hoodie for Christmas. I have been very good this year and good for the rest of my family.
Your friend,
Luke
▼
Holden School
Donna Davidson’s third grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Merry Christmas. How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? Thank you for the Barbie camp last Christmas. It was very beautiful. I have tried to be good this year. This year I would like Barbie toys. Thank you!
Love,
Nubia
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year. How are Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? How do you eat all those cookies and don’t get a tummy ache. What I would like this year is a dirt bike and a trampoline. The reason is I have been very good this year.
Your friend,
Brayden
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year. How is the elves doing? How is Rudolph? Thank you for my elf. This year I would like a new Xbox. I think Santa is nice.
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you and the reindeer have a safe trip and be careful. I hope you like the milk and cookies. Thank you Santa Claus for the Saddie pad last year. So this year I want some blue jeans. Santa Claus you are amazing.
Love,
Madalyn
▼
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last Christmas. It was fun to play with. Last Christmas i hd so much fun trying to find Chippy and LSU> LSU hid in my room yesterday in one of my Christmas trees. Last Sunday I loved the note that Chippy and LSU sent me. This year I would like anything you can get me.
Love,
Kenzie
▼
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year. How are the reindeer? Thank you for the gifts last Christmas. I was amazed when I saw the gifts. I hope you are very happy about the reports Camo and Jingle told you. This year I want a minty card and a pellet gun.
Love,
Brantley
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Shelton’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
How are all of you doing? I like when Christmas comes and I get to spend time with my family and friends. I would like for you to bring me an iPhone one. One reason I deserve this present is because I take out the trash and I clean the yard and I clean up after myself. I’m going to share this gift with Matthew because he’s my BFF.
Love,
Hayden
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and I go to NCE. Can i ride the reindeer? I would like you to bring me some cows for christmas. One reason I deserve this present is because I am praying every day. I’m going to share my gift with Jaydin because he is my friend.
Love,
Cullen
▼
Dear Santa,
I am in second grade and I’m 8 years old. How do the reindeer fly? I like you to bring me an Xbox for Christmas. I will share this gif with my friend Jonathan because he is my friend. Another present I would like is Madden 12. I believe I’ve earned this because I was helping my mom and my dad take the garbage out.
Love,
Anthony
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. How are you today? I would like a airsoft gun. I help at the police station. I will share it with my siblings. I would like you to bring me a race car. I believe I have earned this because I help at Woman’s Hospital.
Love, Matthew
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. How is Rudolph doing? I would like you t bring an orange bow. My reason is because I shot my first deer. I’m going to share it with my daddy because we are buddies.
Love,
Fisher
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Long’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and go to NCE. My birthday is June 14, 2019. I love Mrs. Long. How many presents do we get? What do you like to do after your deliver all the presents? I have been good because I help my mom clean the house. I would like a baby dog and a baby cat.
Love,
Brylon
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Kali and I am 8 years old and I am in second grade. I have four sisters. What is the elf’s names? What did the elf’s do? I was good all year long. And I did what my mom said. I want for Christmas a monkey, a dog and a barbie. I hope you stay warm and have a safe trip. I will leave you a cookie and milk.
Love,
Kalianna
▼
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old and my name is Zoe. I am in second grade. I have a baby brother. What is your house made of? I was good because I helped my mom with my baby brother. I want a toy dog that is small in a kit. Merry Christmas! I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Zoe
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Ms. Hood’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Tucker. I’m 7 years old. I’m in 2nd grade. I go hunting sometimes. How is Mrs. Claus? How far is the North Pole? I am good because I listen to my mom and dad. I would like you to bring a white drone, a green VR360, a red dirt bike, and an Xbox gift card.
Love,
Tucker
▼
Dear Santa,
When you come to my house you will find chocolate chip cookies and milk. I’m a student in 2nd grade at N.C.E. Where do you and the elves live at the North Pole? What do you do at the North Pole? I have been good because I cleaned the whole house for Mommy and Daddy. I would like a pink 4-wheeler I can ride with my sisters, some purple smelly perfume, and some blue or pink slippers.
Love,
Liberty
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is David. My favorite color is blue. How far is the North Pole from here? How cold is the North Pole? I am good because I pray every night. Sometimes I argue with my mom. I would like a spitball gun.
Love,
David
▼
Dear Santa,
How do you get your tummy so big? How do your reindeer fly? I would like an iPad that is gold and a Nintendo Switch with blue and red controls, a pet monkey, a baby sister, and a boxer dog.
Love,
Mia
▼
Dear Santa,
My name is Cara. i’m 8 years old. I have four siblings. I love pets and I have three pets. How far is the North Pole from LA? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good, I clean my kitchen when my mom tells me. I would like a fairy, light makeup, LOL doll, purse, lead pencils, backpack, a big pack of barbies and a comfy critter.
Love,
Cara
▼
Dear Santa,
I am a second grader and I love Gd. Santa, I will give you sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies/ Why are your elves hands stuck together? How do you make toys? Why do you give presents? I am good because I listen to my mom. I would like a green dirt bike.
Love,
Travis
▼
North Live Oak Elementary
Karen Parrino’s Kindergarten Class
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll house and a tree house and a stuffed cat and a fake horse. I’ve been so good all year long.
Love,
Katherine
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn and a truck. I’ve been really good. I love you.
Love,
Skylar
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter and Lego. I love to build things in my classroom. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Greyson
▼
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Paw Patrol and a spaceship. I love you Santa.
Love,
Drew
▼
Dear Santa,
I want some roller skates and lots of Lego. How are your reindeer?
Love,
Evan
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a RC car and a RC truck. I want a drawing board, too. You are the best!
Love,
Gibson
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a transformer and a real watch. I love you.
Love,
Kaden
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll. I want Lego. You are good to me Santa. I love you.
Love,
Leighanna
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn and a real phone. Also, some Legos. How is Rudolph? I love you!
Love,
Camilla
▼
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Baby Alive and some slime. Thank you!
Love,
Cali
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, EarPods, a LOL dollhouse and an iPad. Please bring them. I love you!
Love,
Kolbie
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a big dinosaur. Not a real one. Also, some Lego and slime.
Love,
Aedan
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a real guitar and drum set. I want to play music. I love you!
Love,
Colton
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like a spike ball and a drone. I’ve been very good. You can ask our elf Buddy at school.
Love,
Knight
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a jewelry box and $1 dollar. Also, a book and a real cat. I can take care of it. I love you.
Love,
Arabella
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control truck. I like to ride at the dirt track. Do you? I love you.
Love,
Ryder
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a truck and a car that have a remote. I’ve been so good all 12 months.
Love,
Wolfgang
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter and Lego. I love you.
Love,
Evan
▼
Dear Santa,
I want some tiny doll clothes. I want a unicorn, too. You are busy I know so that’s all for now. I love you.
Love,
Audra
▼
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL dollhouse and a dirt bike and Paw Patrol Stuff.
Love,
Harper
▼
North Corbin Elementary
Mrs. Butler’s second grade class
▼
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am very good at math and reading and hand writing. One thing I would like for you to bring me is a computer. I think I deserve it because I can take care of it and not brake it. I would share it with my friends because they are nice to me.
Love,
Hayden
▼
Dear Santa,
One thing I want for Christmas is a box full of love. I think I deserve this because I love my family. I never give up. Another reason why is because I stand up for people. I am going to share it with my family and with everybody I love.
Love,
Jonathan
▼
Dear Santa,
One thing I want for Christmas is Madden NFL 20. I deserve this present because I help others and treat them right. I would share it with my dad because he likes it too.
Love,
Trey
▼
Dear Santa,
How did you and Mrs. Claus meet? I’m really good at playing board games. Wone thing I want is all of the LOL balls. I think I deserve it because I did my chores without complaining. I’d share them with my friends because I love them and I know they love me.
Love,
Carleigh
▼
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? My elves didn’t move one day but they moved after that. One thing I would like you to bring me is a Yamaha 50 dirt bike. I deserve this because I took care of my Honda 50 so I wanted to step it up a notch. I will share with everybody I know.
Love,
Jaxon
▼
Dear Santa,
How do you get through the whole world in one night? I would just try even though I know I can’t do it. One thing I want for Christmas is a xmax with a green body. I think I deserve it because I have done chores. I will share it with my friend Jayden and take it off jumps.
Love,
Skyler
North Corbin Elementary
Christy Boston’s 1st Grade
▼
Dear Santa,
I would like to know how cold it is at the North Pole. How do you warp the presents? I have been nice to my sister. So far we have been getting along. For Christmas I would like five books and elbow and knee pads and a helmet. I also wish for Alexa to come to my birthday party. Have a good Christmas.
Love,
Jedyn
▼
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North Pole? I wonder where am I on the naughty list. I will try not to be bad. For Christmas I want a bike, a scooter, and a tablet. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Wyatt
▼
Dear Santa,
I wonder how you fix the broken toys. How did you make your sleigh? Have I been good this year? Am I on the nice list? I gave my babysitter my black choker to wear forever. For Christmas I would like a blanket, a pet dog, and a bike. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kinlee
▼
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How many elves are in your factory? My babysitter has been good too. For Christmas I want a notebook, phone, and a charger. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Elijah
▼
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? How do your elves make toys? I have been nice for my cousin and my brother. Am I going to be on the nice list? For Christmas, I want a football goal, BB bullets, and a big punching bag. I wish my family a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Brayden
▼
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I have been good because I help my mom. For Christmas I want a baby doll, clothes, and a barbie. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Taylor
▼
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Why are the elves so little? Have I been naughty or nice? I hope to get presents. I want a power ranger and a Star Wars action figure.
Love,
Tate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.