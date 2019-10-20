Levi Milton Elementary has selected its 4-H Club officers for the 2019-2020 school year.
This year’s president will be Evelynn Artieta, who will be joined by Cole Bahlinger, vice president; Demi Lockhart, secretary; Atom Stephenson, reporter; and Katie Sanders and Braelyn Brabham, activity leaders.
The school would like to congratulate the students for all of their hard work to becoming a 4-H officer.
