Lewis Vincent Elementary held its annual senior parade on Friday, May 17.
More than 30 seniors in the Class of 2019 visited their alma mater, where they walked through campus, interacted with former teachers and took many photos.
Lewis Vincent Elementary Principal Lynette Wheat said it was the largest senior group that has ever come back and walked the parade.
