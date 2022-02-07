Life coach, author shares insights with local book club

The Suburban Reviewers held their monthly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with 22 members present.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order and Secretary Theresa Dendinger called the roll. Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.
Under new business, officers were nominated for 2022-2023. The newly elected officers are: President- Elise Leblanc, Vice President- Marian Landry, Secretary- Earline Sceroler, Treasurer- Sharmin Rainey. Theresa Dendinger will continue to serve as our events coordinator.
Theresa then discussed the annual May Spring Fling. It was decided we will attend the upcoming “Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience” in New Orleans. It should be a spectacular event and is highly anticipated!
Under old business, the group discussed our current by-laws. It was decided that a committee will be formed to review them for accuracy and completeness. An updated copy will be mailed with the yearbook.
At the close of business, we welcomed our guest speaker, LaQueda Ricks, a native of Denham Springs who is an author, certified travel and life coach, and human resources professional with the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.
Ms. Ricks obtained her B.A. in Human Resource Management at LeTourneau University. As a life coach, she hosts vision board parties and conferences, serves as a motivational speaker and mentor, and regularly appears as a guest speaker for various organizations.
Having experienced her own personal challenges through divorce, illness, and adversity, she has mastered the art of positive thinking and visualization. She pioneered “Warrior Women Wednesday,” a support-based community group on Facebook.
Serving as CEO of Dream Fearlessly Life Coaching, Ms. Ricks’ focus is primarily on empowering women to discover their talents and fulfill their life dreams.
Her book, “Divorce, Now What?”, will be released on Feb. 14. It is an inspirational and motivational guide to empower women following the challenges of divorce and will detail how to manifest the life you want by making intentional mindset shifts.
Ms. Ricks’ unwavering belief in the power of positive thinking is reflected in every facet of her work. She is openly passionate about empowering women to be the best version of themselves. She then provides guidance to assist women in achieving this.
Ms. Ricks then shared “How to Write a Book in 10 Days”, which is an 8-step guide she created to assist writers in maintaining structure and focus throughout the writing process. It included establishing a theme, selecting chapter titles, creating an outline, chapter summaries, and then writing. She suggested speaking the content first, rather than writing it, and shared the name of apps that are created for this purpose. Lastly, editing and publishing was discussed.
In addition to her career in Human Resources, traveling, writing, motivational speaking, and serving as a certified life coach, LaQueda is a mother of four. The group thoroughly enjoyed her inspirational and entertaining presentation!
After thanking Ms. Ricks, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held March 3.
