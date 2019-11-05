WALKER -- Sitting in a desk listening to someone talk about their job is one thing.
But getting an up-close look at the professional — that leaves a greater impression on elementary students, according to North Corbin Elementary guidance counselor Becky Reeves.
“It does something to let the kids actually put their hands on the profession and get an up-close look,” Reeves said. “It lights a spark, especially at an early age.”
Plenty of sparks were lit when North Corbin Elementary held its third annual career day — also known as “Vehicle Day” — on Thursday, Oct. 24.
On “Vehicle Day,” several local companies and government agencies brought their vehicles to the NCE campus to promote career awareness for hundreds of students in grades Pre-K-5.
Around a dozen vehicles were on hand, representing the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, DEMCO, the City of Walker, Espresso Geaux, WBRZ, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, and the Livingston Parish Library.
At each station, representatives gave short presentations on the company they work for and the vehicle they brought before letting the kids climb inside to get an up-close look for themselves.
Each classroom was scheduled a time slot to walk around the participating vehicles. During their allotted time, students asked questions, viewed the vehicles, and actually got to touch some of them as they learned about a wide variety of career options that await.
One of the most popular presentations came from the Sheriff’s Office, which brought motorcycles, the armored BearCat, the D.A.R.E. vehicle, and the K9 officer “KC.” Another popular demonstration came from David Latona, vice president of marketing and member services for DEMCO, who dressed students in oversized electricians’ gear.
Students crowded into a coffee truck brought by Espresso Geaux and the Bookmobile from the Livingston Parish Library, while Brandi B. Harris of WBRZ gave students a chance to do mock interviews with her microphone. Students also had a blast viewing the airboat from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as well as the firetruck from Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4.
“This is something all the kids look forward to every year,” Reeves said. “They’ll be talking about this for a long time.”
