Lily Gayle, a communication major from Hammond, has been named Miss Southeastern 2021.
Gayle received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2020 Janine Hatcher Chesapeake, Va., at the annual pageant on Friday, Jan. 22, at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
The top five contestants for the pageant were Gayle, Catherine Wooton of Belle Chasse, Victoria Rocquin of Lutcher, Megan Magri of St. Rose, and Gillian Hebert of Luling.
First runner-up was Wooton, a criminal justice major, and second runner-up was Rocquin, a communication major. Wooten also took home the Evening Gown, Social Impact Statement, and People’s Choice awards, while Rocquin was named Miss Congeniality.
Magri, a general studies major, took home the Talent and Miss America Organization Scholarship Fundraiser awards, while Kobi Painting, a communication major from Amite, took home the Government Association Academic Award.
Gayle will advance to the Miss Louisiana’s Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June.
