Southeastern Louisiana University will soon host the first and only collegiate recovery program at a public institution in Louisiana, according to school officials.
Scheduled to launch this fall, “Lion Up Recovery” is recognized by the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) and is a voluntary program to help students in recovery achieve their higher education goals.
SLU President John L. Crain described the new program as “an extension of Southeastern’s core values.”
“Not only do we provide an exceptional education, but we also care about our students and their collegiate experience,” Crain said in a statement.
Approximately 37 percent of college students have used an illicit drug and abused alcohol on a regular basis, according to the National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.
Among that total, 6.64 million college students meet criteria for excessive substance use; 1.26 million meet criteria for substance dependency; and 315,000 are actively seeking help from substance dependency.
Dr. Pam Egan, a member of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, said she was “delighted” to hear of Southeastern’s recovery program that will “provide support to students who encounter such problems.”
“There is a close relationship between the use of alcohol and drugs and the number of those who start but then fail to graduate from college,” Egan said in a statement. “More importantly, we are aware of the huge risks and all of the associated problems that go along with early-age drinking and other drug use.”
Madison Evans, Southeastern’s interim coordinator of collegiate recovery, said ARHE is the only association exclusively representing collegiate recovery programs. The organization provides the education, resources and community connections needed “to help change the trajectory of recovering students’ lives.”
“Lion Up Recovery was established to help those students who identify as being in recovery,” Evans said. “Southeastern staff trained in substance use disorders and recovery will lead the initiative.”
The Lion Up Recovery program offers specialized and strategic support to help students achieve growth and success in their recovery and academic journeys.
It offers on-campus support groups, sober tailgating for select football games, academic advising and counseling, accountability, and staff intervention, if needed. There are also leadership and civic engagement opportunities, studying and sober socials, service opportunities through recovery-oriented support groups, and participation with ARHE regional and national events.
Requirements to participate in the program include, but are not limited to, attending weekly seminar classes, attending at least two recovery meetings per week, attending monthly “Southeastern Recovery Night” meetings, and meeting with an academic advisor each semester.
“Lion Up Recovery provides a supportive environment within the campus culture that reinforces the decision to engage in a lifestyle of recovery from substance use,” Evans said. “It is designed to provide an educational opportunity alongside recovery support to ensure that students do not have to sacrifice one for the other.”
For more information on Lion Up Recovery, contact Evans at madison.evans@southeastern.edu or go to southeastern.edu/recovery.
