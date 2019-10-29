WALKER -- The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center’s ambulance will soon hit the road.
The Livingston Parish school system recently announced that the fully-functional ambulance, which students converted from an old bus last school year, is officially ready to visit schools and community events.
In addition to experiencing the emergency medical field, people will be able to learn about the opportunities that are available at LPLTC, meet current students, tour the ambulance, and participate in a mini-lesson.
The LPLTC ambulance was acquired through a $5,000 grant from the Kelly Gene Cook Deborah Rochelle Grant. It was revealed last April, when high school students performed a mock crisis scenario in front of a live audience.
At the mock crisis scenario, LPLTC Director Kim Albin called the ambulance “a makerspace for all seven classes” that many people — all students — had a hand in building. Students in the automotive tech, engineering, computer service, and EMT classes turned the old school bus into a shining red ambulance capable of all the same functions as a regular ambulance.
Students worked on the vehicle’s transformation every day from the start of the 2018-19 school year in August until its unveiling eight months later. They stripped the bus of all its contents, modified and installed cabinets and shelves, added cameras and television monitors, and hooked up oxygen tanks. Work on the ambulance wrapped up when students added a step for the stretcher.
Hunter Cook, who as a Live Oak High senior was supervisor of the project, said that students did all the work on the conversion, “down to the last wire.” The names of all the students who participated were painted on the hood of the vehicle.
Anyone interested in scheduling a visit is urged to contact Albin via email at kimberly.albin@lpsb.org.
