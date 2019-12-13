WALKER -- Graphic design students at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center recently got their first job.
And they’re hoping it was the first of many to come.
LPLTC students have been working together this semester as a design firm, hoping to offer their design skills to local schools, businesses, and the community with a focus on print and social media design.
The students, under graphic design instructor Suzonne Bernard, were recently given the opportunity to create the Student Council logo for Southside Elementary.
They passed with flying colors.
“Each student took on this project with enthusiasm and pride to be working with a local school,” Bernard said in an email.
After communicating with Jessica Edwards, Southside Elementary teacher and Student Council advisor, each LPLTC student submitted a design to represent what they believed the Student Council meant to Southside Elementary students.
After reviewing all entries, the SSE Student Council chose Mason Johnson’s logo, which featured two crossing swords and is topped with the words, “Serve, Lead, Inspire.”
Johnson presented his logo to the SSE Student Council on Monday, Dec. 9, and was given the opportunity to speak with the students. He explained how the logo was created and was able to learn about what the Student Council did for its school and community.
LPLTC is hoping to work with other schools and local businesses on design projects that will help promote the community, Bernard said.
“To be given this opportunity to allow our high school students to work with younger students is always a positive effect,” Bernard said. “These younger students can strive to one day be working just like our high school students designing work for their schools.”
Anyone interested in the program or who would like LPLTC students to work on their next design project is encouraged to email Bernard at suzonne.bernard@lpsb.org.
Livingston Parish juniors and seniors who are interested in enrolling in the Graphic Design course for the 2020-21 school year can apply beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. More information can be found at www.LPLTC.org or the LPLTC Facebook page.
