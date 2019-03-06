Superheroes converged on the campus of Live Oak Elementary for the school’s annual Math Night on Thursday, Feb. 21.
More than 130 students and 250 total people gathered to celebrate mathematics with a superhero twist — a perfect match for the school’s theme this year, “Unlocking the Superhero in Every Student.”
The halls were brightly decorated with super sayings and props, and several teachers dressed up to facilitate the students’ experience. Lead organizers Rosanne Ramos and Wendi Dupont even designed a scavenger hunt that required students to search for several items as they went from classroom to classroom to participate in various math-themed games and activities.
“We want to give them a special experience [and] show them how to think of math and learning in ways they never realized could be so engaging and fun,” Ramos said.
Some games the students enjoyed were Superhero Symmetry, Math Attack, and Dynamite Graphing, which all had different activity stations to meet students’ needs based on their learning (grade) level. Parents joined in the fun to help their students succeed at the night’s activities.
To top things off, the Livingston Parish STEAM Express made its second appearance at LOE that night.
The STEAM Express is a traveling makerspace classroom aimed at engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, touch-screen monitors and laptops, dry erase boards, flexible seating, changing LED lights, and hands-on, interactive modules to help students learn a variety of subjects.
STEAM Express school representatives Candace Shaidaee, a 4th-grade teacher and the parish’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Ashley Partin, the school’s librarian, were excited to see the students experiencing technology and math in new ways, such as with virtual reality goggles. These goggle were loaded with virtual experiences such as swimming with sharks, Osmo activities like numbers and Newton, various interactive mini-robots, and much more.
“Our students need to be exposed to all of the available learning platforms, because that is what will allow them to get ahead in today’s technologically advanced world,” Shaidaee said.
Principal Michelle Wheeler added that math night is “all about enhancing the student’s overall experience in any way that we can.”
“Math Night is an amazing opportunity to promote STEM education while getting both parents and students excited and involved in their everyday learning,” Wheeler said.
The night also featured a superhero photo booth for students to get their photo taken with props, snacks, rewards, and of course lots of hands-on learning. Overall, the night was a huge success, and Live Oak Elementary has plans for even bigger events addressing math and literacy in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.