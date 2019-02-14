The Live Oak Elementary Beta Club piled up the awards during the Louisiana Elementary State Beta Convention held in the Cajundome in Lafayette Jan. 28-29.
In the competition open to grades 4-5, 32 LOE students took home eight awards, including a trio of runner-up finishes in marketing/communications (Julian Casher, Jasmyn Martin, Peyton Anderson, and Grace Mizell), speech (Leyla Shaidaee), and painting (Mizell).
LOE students also snagged third-place finishes in mixed media art (Caitlyn Goodnight) and digital art (Caleb Baxter), as well as top-five finishes in drawing (fifth place, Kylee Seals), technology (fifth place, Katie Taylor and Baxter), and group talent (4th place, 20 students).
Additionally, three LOE students — Shaidaee, Demi Morgan, and Ramsi Little — were awarded Golden Tickets and will dance at the opening ceremonies of the National Beta Convention as part of a flash mob. The trio of performers — singled out for a difficult tap dance routine to “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” during their group routine competition — was chosen from a pool of 4,000 students who attended the convention.
This marked the third year that Live Oak Elementary participated in the State Beta Convention in Lafayette, and each year the club has brought home more wins, Beta sponsor Rhonda Little said in an email.
“These students never cease to amaze me with the creativity and talent they put into these competitions,” Little said. “Our first year we only competed in songfest and the visual arts competitions, [but] this year we competed in every competition. It is my hope to inspire other Live Oak schools and those within our parish to expose our youth to these exciting events.”
Along with Little, other LOE Beta Club sponsors include Scarlett Alford and Candace Shaidaee.
