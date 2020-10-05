Live Oak High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Abbey Barbay, Ansley Davis, Mackenzie Didier, Crickett Hicks, and Brianna White.
One of the five seniors will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Eagles’ home football game against Opelousas on Friday, Oct. 16. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Others selected to the court include junior maids Mary Beth McGehee and Hannah Stout, sophomore maids Colbie Seals and Piper Craig, and freshman maids Fallon Altazin and Londyn Broderick.
