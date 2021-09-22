Live Oak High has announced the 2021 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Shaun Leiva, Sidney Mayeux, Marybeth McGehee, Laney Prescott, and Hanna Stout.
One of the five seniors will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Eagles’ home football game against Fredrick Douglass High School on Thursday, Sept. 30. The queen will be announced at halftime.
Others selected to the court include junior maids Kinley Hester and Colbie Seals, sophomore maids Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer; and freshman maids Samantha Martin and Claire Prestridge.
