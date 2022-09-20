Live Oak High announces 2022 homecoming court

Live Oak High has announced the 2022 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Ava Barker, Alixandrea Combs, Chloe Magee, Colbie Seals, and Sylvia White.
One of the five seniors will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Eagles’ home football game against Kennedy on Thursday, Sept. 29. The queen will be announced at halftime.
Others selected to the court include junior maids Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer, sophomore maids Claire Prestridge and Karleigh Wells, and freshman maids Carlei Alexander and Kamayia Stewart.
