Live Oak High announces 2022 homecoming court

Live Oak High has announced the 2022 homecoming court. Pictured seated from left are senior maids Ava Barker, Alixandrea Combs, Chloe Magee, Colbie Seals, and Sylvia White. Pictured standing from left are junior maids Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer, sophomore maid Karleigh Wells, and freshman maids Carlei Alexander and Kamayia Stewart. Not pictured is sophomore maid Claire Prestridge.

 David Gray | The News

Senior maids named to the court were Ava Barker, Alixandrea Combs, Chloe Magee, Colbie Seals, and Sylvia White.

