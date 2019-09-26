Live Oak High recently announced the 2019 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Mary Grace Byers, Molly Fann, Byrah Hopkins, Piper Horne, and Leslie Lively. One of the five seniors will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Eagles’ home football game against Sci Academy on Friday, Oct. 4.
Others selected to the court include juniors MacKenzie Didier and Brianna White, sophomores Anna Grace Germany and Shaun Leiva, and freshmen Rileigh Gill and Julianne Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.