Live Oak High Class of 2020
A senior waits to receive his diploma during a graduation ceremony celebrating the Live Oak High Class of 2020 on Tuesday, June 23.

 David Gray | The News

WATSON -- After rainy weather threatened to put a damper on the festivities, Live Oak High seniors were able to have their long-awaited graduation.

Live Oak High celebrated the Class of 2020 with an outdoor ceremony held at Eagle Stadium on Tuesday, June 23.

Approximately 286 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was capped off by a lively fireworks show into the night sky. The entire ceremony was live streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

Senior Class President Jordan Chevenert served as the master of ceremonies. Other students who participated included class officers Leslie Lively, Emily Rushing, Drew Hubert, Molly Fann, Parker Giering, and Ahmad Pink.

Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Beth Jones, who also spoke during the ceremony.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Live Oak High.

(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)

Live Oak High Class of 2020

Samuel Lee Aldy

Zoe Renae Ali *

Shelby Lynn Allain

Leslie Paulina Argueta-Muñoz

Dayne Logan Armstrong

Ivanna Joyce Ash #

Gavin Patrick Avery *

Savannah Claire Babin #

Colby John Badeaux

Ethan Bryce Ballard

Kara Louise Barbier *

Jude Thomas Barker *

Kaitlyn Nicole Barnett

Cayden Marshall Barr

Hudson Michael Barrett

Braylon Wedge Barthe

Katelynn Jean Barton

Brooklyn Skye Batchelor

Trystin Edward Beier

Shana Lynn Bell #

Alaina Marie Bennett *

Angelle DeShea Bergeron *

Haley Nicole Bordelon *

Ayana Marie Boudreaux #

Julia Alane Boulton *

Dalton Lionel Bourque

Dayton Charles Bourque

Kevin Ray Bowen

Tyler Bradley Braun

Noah Michael Breaux

Victoria Gabrielle Breaux

Jacob Douglas Bresee *

Joseph Kyle Brewer

Isabelle Stephan Bryant

Jackson Macdonald Bryant #

Zane Edward Bryant

Thomas Alexander Buchmann

Katherine Kay Buford

Charles Jacob Burchfield

Victoria Shane Burr #

Mary Grace Byers *

Benjamin Edmond Calmes *

Seth Lee Cannon

DeArron Jermaine Capling

Rebekah Lynette Carr #

Cole James Carter

Lara Grace Cartwright

Haley Morgan Case

Royce Earl Cash *

Victoria Grace Cedotal *

Jordan Caleb Chenevert *

Falon Paige Clark

Nancy Jane Cockerham

Jacob Steven Colombo #

Austin Carter Cook #

William B. Corie

Abigail Jena' Courville

Mackenzie Ann Covington

Michael Gage Cowart *

Gabriel Earl Cox *

Lane Michael Craig

Colburn Harvey Crenshaw *

Gregory Gage Dampier

Brooke Leslie Daniel *

Gage Nicholas Dawsey *

Hannah Mae Dawson

Jenna Marie Dees

Trevor Paul Diaz #

Colin Christopher Dickerson *

Dylan Reese Dinecola

Makenzie Nicole Duplessis *

Tristan Cade Dupuy

Jamie Brooke Elenbaas *

Heith Joseph Emrick

Devin John-Acklin Estabrook

Molly Maize Fann #

Ray Alexander Fann #

Jacob Dean Favre *

Camryn Nicole Felton

Dijone' Arielle Flowers

Matthew Ethan Floyd

Sadie Ann Forbes *

James Richard Ford

Sophia Elaine Foster

Samuel Cole Frazier *

Clayton Tanner Freneaux

Summer Michelle Fugler

Jack McKenzie Gauthier #

Katelyn Rose Gauthier

Tyler Richard Genre

Parker Joseph Giering *

Dalana Danielle Gill *

Michael Jake Goutreaux

Lilia Marie Gowland

Dylan Christopher Green *

Alaina Danielle Griffin *

Destinee LaShun Griffin

Michael Shane Guillot

Jami Maria Gwyn *

Hanah Alyce' Hamilton

Savannah Lynn Harvey

Ke-Irrian Shaquele Hawkins

Meagan Reneé Hayes

Lauren Nichole Hedglin *

Joshua James Heffley

Joseph Michael Henderson

Angela Marie Herrera Carlo

Kylie Beth Hidalgo Neal *

Carter Blake Higginbotham #

Clayton Joseph Hill *

Elizabeth Marie Hilton *

Austin Joseph Himel

Aidan Kyle Hodges #

Hayden Michael Hodges

Alexander Joseph Honore

Valerie Kaye Hooge

Byrah Sha'Cole Hopkins

Piper Ridglea Horne *

Jacob David Houpy *

Rachel Elizabeth Hubbard *

Drew Benjamin Hubert #

Faith Madelyn Hughes

Spencer Allen Hutchinson

Kayleigh Diane James

Jacob Seth Johnson

Karson Lloyd Jones

Madelyn Alexis Jones

Lance Joseph Jumonville

Brady Cole Justis

Alayna Nicole Karras #

Gabriel Peyton Kimble

Lathan Bradley Kimble

Mckenzie Grace Kimbrell

Randall Paul Kirk, Jr.

Erik William Kloepfer

Camile Joseph Knaps *

Kade David Lane

Ashlynn Marie Lassard #

Henry Geter Lawrence II

Madeline Kay Leaphart *

Kaleb Quentin LeClercq #

Jaela Amari Lee

Jalen Iverson Lee

Madison Dawn Lee

Henry Thomas Lefeaux

Gabriel Lee Lejeune

William David Lemoine

Timothy Preston Leonnig

Leslie Abigail Lively *

Hagen Charles Long

Maggie Frances Long

Patricia Abigail Long

Brayden Larue Lott

Meghan Elizabeth Lott *

Sethe Elijaah Ludlam #

Logan Charles Lyons *

Leilah Ann Mahiai-Torres *

Molly Marissa Malarcher *

Jack Emilio Manchego

Landry Michael Mansur

Colby Waid Martin

Jacqueline Martinez

Lamon Derrell Matherne

Chloe Elizabeth Maurello

Destiny Nicole May

Madeline Alexis Mayfield *

Peyton Elizabeth McCalla *

Nathan Hadley McClendon

Jimmie Bret McCoy #

Kyle Patrick McDaniel

Kaleigh Shea McKenzie #

Christian Michael Meade

Brianna La'shae Medearis

Cameron Albert Meier

Connor Andrew Meier #

William Charles Mercer

Payton Alexis Miller

Kylie Nicole Milligan *

Ariana Elise Milner *

Kaysie Audrey Mire

Alanna Louise Moffatt #

Delaney Ruth Moore

Payton Clay Moran

James Lee Moreau III #

Angelie Haven Morel

Micah David Morphet

Marcella Elena Moseley

Georgia Nicole Moseley *

Jacob Scott Moskau #

Nathan Rafael Muralles *

Mikayla Renee Nijoka #

Megan Alise Norris #

Ainsley Paige Nunneley *

Trennon Lee O'Quin

Isabella Joliegh Ordes *

Chloe Donyel Ordes

Haley Nicole Owens

Amber Ne'Cole Pace

Lily Laurachel Parker *

Paige Marie Parker *

Dakota Michael Parnell

Matthew Reed Parrish #

Madison Camille Patin *

Alexa Eryn Payne *

Saleah Tamar Payne

Angel Alexa Penny

Madison Jewell Peoples

Cassady Marie Perkins *

Austin Michael Peters

Starlyn Mae Pickett *

Lawrence Pierre, Jr.

Ahmad Dominque Pink

Amar Dajan Pink

Tia Marie Plant

Joshlynn Nicole Price

Kalie Mae Primes #

Peyton Don Pruitt *

Cody James Quebodeaux

Kayleigh Elaine Ramirez

Brooke Nicole Ransome *

Darian De'Untre Ricard

Bailey Gabrielle Richardson

Mallorie Alexis Robertson *

Madison Claire Rogers

Rhett Thomas Rosevear *

Ryan David Rounds

Emily Grace Rushing *

Hannah Elizabeth Ryan

Adante Eugene Sails

Ryan Michael Schaefer

Jillian Lane Schenk #

Sebastian Christopher Scruggs

Skylar Shane Shaffett *

Benjamin Lee Sickels *

Benjamin Titus Sleeth

Byron Byrtrell Smith

James Michael Solar

Kyleigh Fay Spring *

Wyatt Douglas Spring *

Jase David Stafford *

Christopher Michael Steele Jr.

Haley Marie Stevens #

Brennan Wade Stokes *

Emogene Mali Stringer *

Madison Taylor Swearingen *

Ethan David Taber

Macie Scott Talbert *

Julianna Rose Talbot *

Bethani Lynn Taylor *

Connor Mark Taylor

Kaitlyn Leanne Teal

Ivy Alexis Terrell *

Sidney Rayne Thibodeaux *

Cooper Milton Tholborn

Julie Ann Thompson #

Devyn James Thornton

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Till

Savannah Mikae Tillman

Gabriele Monik Troxclair *

Gabriel Paul Varnado *

Halle DeLee Varnado *

Chloe Elizabeth Vaughn

Ashton Wesley Veitch

Kayley Jo Walker #

Kaitlyn Elise Waller *

Abigail Sarah Wang *

Olivia Grace Warr *

Fiona Ann Warren *

Garret Earl Watson

Logan Michael Webb

Brooke Abigail Weber #

Abigail Grace Whitam *

Aislinn Elizabeth White #

Dylan Michael White

Dylan Lane Wilks

Sarah Makenzie Williams *

Dylan Gabe Williams

Emily Marie Williams

John Charles Williams

Mark Joseph Williams

Brandon Shelby Williamson

Kynzi Mechelle Willis

Sadie Marie Wright

Kayleigh Danielle Wroten

Tori Janay Zachary *

Tyler Anthony Zeringue *

