Live Oak High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Live Oak High Class of 2022 was held at the University Center in Hammond on Friday, May 20, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Live Oak High celebrated the Class of 2022 on Friday, May 20.

Approximately 334 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was held at the University Center in Hammond. 

Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Beth Jones.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Live Oak High.

(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; ^Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)

Skylar Lynn Achord

Austin Daniel Achord

Jenae Elizabeth Adams*

Dillon Thomas Ahlf*

Jeffrey Michael Alexander*

Savannah Marie Alford

Breanna Layne Allen*

Melanie Faith Allen

Gabriel Whitaker Allred

Jace Allen Anderson

Taysha Michelle Anderson

William Joseph Andrepont*

Garrett Lee Arbour

Dylan Jacob Armstrong*

Frederick Herman Baden

Gracie Ann Bailey*

Cole Ashley Bankston

Corey Wilson Barber

Annalyse Jewel Batte*

Edyn Lee Belgard*

Emily Brooklynn Beswetherick*

Kinsley Sage Blackwell*

Addison James Blackwell

Isabelle Rose Blair

Whitney Jean Blanchard

Owen Kent Bomar

Tyler Anthony Borne

Madison Ann Boudreaux*

Kenley Marie Boudreaux^

Caroline Ann Bouquet*

Nickolas Cayden Bourgault

Raiden Franklin Imina'Auao Bragg^

Alyssa Marie Branyon^

Emily Marie Brashier

Jessica Michele Braud*

Alexis Denise Brewer

Emma Grace Brooks*

Reid Michael Broussard

Trenton Ray Broussard

Kaylea Marie Broussard^

Trista Nicole Bryant^

Deriyelle Jon'te Buie

Hayden Robert Burns^

Brady Randall Butler

Travis Sharp Bynum

Laiken Jade Calmes

Mya Cate Calmes*

Callie Raye Canepa*

Harley Elizabeth Carrier

Reagan Olivia Carroll

Jacob Luger Cedotal^

Tyler Gavin Chaney*

Olivia Noel Chenier^

Renton Wade Childers

Connor Jacob Choate

Jesse Daniel Clark

James Gaige Clark

Abigail AnClaire Cobb*

Angelle Cahryn Coffey^

Jacob Neal Collins

Kirsten Jacqueline Conradi*

Claire Montana-Jade Conradi*

Airen Elaine Cooper

Ella Claire Cooper

Josie Lee Cooper^

Lucas Hasting Corona

Abigail Grace Couvillion^

Samuel Michael Crafton

Camryn Elise Culmone

Hunter Gaige Cupp

Dawson Michael Curtin

Nathan James Curtis^

Cameron Grace Cutrer*

Jacob Nathaniel Dale

Garrett Allen Davies

Christopher Stewart Davis

Noah Joseph Davison

Dawson Kammrynn Decker^

Cael Morgan Delafosse*

Jacob Rayne Delaughter*

Emma Elizabeth DeLee*

Dylan Peter Delvisco

Reigan Lei-Ane Devall

Brayden Cody Dewitt^

Tanner Cole Dewitt^

Emalea Brooke Dimaio

Luke Thomas Doiga

Joseph Kash Doiron^

Ashlin Gail Doyle

Braydon Scott Ducote

Jackson Alexander Earle*

Hunter Sage Edwards

Hayden Ray Enterkin

Amber Lynn Estay

Gavin Darrell Ferguson

Cody James Flurry*

Jordan Scott Foster

Bren Gregory Futch

Connor Wade Gardner*

Joshlyn Brittany Gauthier

Madisyn Marie Gautreau*

Andrew Paul Genre

Anna Grace Germany^

Brady Allen Gerstein

Cade Tylan Getwood

Aydon Nathaniel Giamanco

Kaleb Kai Gibson

Micah Bailey Gill

Avery Maclaine Gnann

Devan James Godwin

Tyler William Graves

Rebecca Lynn Gros*

Dylan Michael Guidroz

Christian Michael Hall*

Leah Rylee Harris*

Hudson James Hastings

Brady Ryan Hatcher

Hannah Mackenzie Hawes*

Meghan Elaine Hedglin*

Oscar Hayden Heine*

Steven Ray Henderson

Telviyonta LaTraviyen Henyard

Samantha G Hernandez

Ethan Boyt Heroman

Jacob Walter Hession

Evan Scott Higginbotham*

Stephen Richmond Hilton*

Drake Andon Hines

Lathan James Hirschey^

Alyssa Paige Holden*

Marissa Grace Holloway*

Olivia Lydet Hooge

Makayla Nicole Hooper

Brenden Marcelle Huey

Hailey Rene Hughes*

Ella Grace Hunter*

Rayden Alynn Ingram

Sydnie Camille Jack

Colin Richard Jeffcoat

Helaina Michelle Jenkins

Kearston Elise Johnson^

Patrick Wayne Johnson

Victoria Natalyn Johnson

Carson Neal Jones*

Chase Raymond Jones*

Tyler Jace Jordan

Lily Lorraine Joyce

Danyria Najell Junius

James Anthony Kastner III

Blakely Reyne Keith

Benjamin Cole Kelley

Tristan Gage Kerr

Benjamin Bailey Kimble*

Kayla Sophia Kimbrell

Colby Thomas Kitto^

Caden Philip Klee^

Hannah Mirhyn Kloepfer

Cooper Ryan Knaps

Landon Gregory Kramer

Morgan Rylee Kutej

Cassie Rae Lacy

Damon Kyle Landers

Katelyn Marie Landry

Luke Paul Landry*

Maxwell Elliott Latham*

Anna Leah Lawrence

Robert Michael Lawrence

McKinley Grace LeBlanc*

Kendal Rose LeBlanc*

Kyvan Dentrell Lee

Shaun Taylor Leiva

Taylor Mckenzie LeJeune

Michael R LeMay, Jr.

Rushing Arlin Lemoine

Caitlyn Claire Lemoine*

Taylor Joseph Lemoine

William Joseph Leonard

Lexus Eve Leos^

James Bowie Lindsay

Bailey Elizabeth Little

Kora Ann Llorente

Luke James Long*

Casey Michael Lovett

Sophia Angelle Lowe*

Andrew Randolph Lusby*

Matthew Nghia Ma*

Madison Nicole Ma*

Tiras Mesha Magee*

Jenna Katherine Magee*

Madelyn Grace Maghinay^

Sarah Grace Maranto

Selena Shiann Marcus

Benjamin Anthony Marino^

Shane Thomas Martin

Luke Weston Martin*

Karli Grace Maurello*

Sidney Shea Mayeux*

Mitchell Scott Mayfield*

Ryan Thomas McCarley, Jr.^

Bryce William McClendon*

Collin Neal Mcclure*

Rachel Diane Mccoy*

Dayne Andrew McCrory

Colin Reid McDonald*

Kayleigh Jean McDonald

Mary Beth McGehee*

Devin Michael McLendon^

Madisyn Paige Mecca^

Brooklyn Michelle Meche

Layla Elizabeth Meng*

Jade Lee Methvin

Blake Andon Mitzimberg

Madeline Grace Mizell^

Summer Molloy

Truly Ella Moonshower

Paige Victoria Moran*

Adam Joseph Morgan

Macie Nikkole Munson^

Leisa Ellie Munson

Brody Allen Myers

Kaitlyn Ngoc Nhi Nguyen*

Carly Marie Gail Norwood

Darryl Alex Norwood

Mason Cade Odom*

Princess Gwendalyn Olaes*

Kyleigh Morgan Overheim*

Trenten Lee Parish

Peyton Jacob Parker*

Rylee Nicole Parnell^

Joseph Michael Partin

Aidan Wade Patterson^

Jackson Beck Pemberton*

Soloria Bonique Perkins

Elizabeth Lana Pertuis*

Brandon Kyle Peters

Patrick Miller Phillips

Christopher James Plant

Noah Keith Powers

Laney Denae Prescott^

Jacob Michael Prilleux

Zain Qureshi

Kacen Allen Ramirez

Kyle Clint Rankin

Landon William Ratcliff

Jaxen Joseph Ray

Tyler Rayford

Zane Anthony Reed^

Ally Nicole Reynerson

De'Laysia Irionne Ricard

Dystanie LaShawn Ricard*

Alyssa Katherine Richard

Kylen Matthew Richardson

Reuben John Rioux

Rebecca Leanne Roberts*

Mark Tanner Roberts

Braden Matthew Robinson^

William Perry Robinson III

Brady James Robison

Kailyn Blaire Rodgers*

Tom Ed Roe

Mya Julianne Rogers^

Nicholas Michael Rosenthal*

Dakota Dean Samples^

Andrew Robert Sampson*

Noah Jonathan Sanders

Abigail Marie Sanderson^

Sheilymar Santiago Lebron^

Aiden Nicholas Saunders^

Ty Garrett Schollian

Zachary James Schubert*

Francis Robert Scott, Jr.

Caleb Joshua Seals

Kevin Shao*

Steven Jules William Shealy

Cameron Todd Sheffield

Chance West Shelby

Catherine Rose Sickels

Thomas Allen Sigman II*

Jessica Lynn Simmons^

Rylan Taylor Sing

Lynn Cole Slaby*

Tyler James Smiley

Colby Trent Smith*

Samuel James Smith^

Terrance Louis Snowden, Jr,

Chase Alexander Soday

Ally Maria Spinosa

Peyton Joseph Stafford*

Emily Elizabeth Stanfill

Ainsley Grace Stansbury

Lance Joseph Steagall

Lindsey May Steagall^

Camryn Grace Stephens*

Hanna Lyn Stout*

Hattie Jane Stringer*

Ryan Wallace Sullivan

Jeffrey Lee Swearingen

Ally Camille Taylor*

Hannah Blair Teal

Mallory Elizabeth Temple

Cory Paul Thibodaux

Kaylee Nicole Thibodaux^

Laura Jewell Todd*

Emily Starr Todd

Alex James Trahan

Bryce Anthony Tremblay

Delanie Grace Turner*

Ali Lauren Tyler

Kelsie Michelle Tyler

Addison Grace Vallot^

Alexis Grace Venable

William Connor Vickry

Dailynne Janise Voorhies

Laurin Dianne Walker

Peyton Alexander Waller

Alyssa Nichole Wascom*

Victoria Rose Watts*

Philip Drake Weller

Austin Martin Wellman

Bradley Kyle Whetstine

Jacob Hugh White

De'Mari Ke'Vah Whitley

Kendall Ethen Wilbanks

Tyler Thomas Wilkins^

Hannah Marie Wilkinson

Victoria Elizabeth Anne Williamson^

Breaudi Langston Wray

Brian Charles Wylie*

Cindy Yang*

Luke Collin Ydarraga

Kayla Galun Yeung

Caden Curtis Young

Kylie Grace Zeller*

Christian Bailey Zeringue

