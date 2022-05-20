Live Oak High celebrated the Class of 2022 on Friday, May 20.
Approximately 334 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was held at the University Center in Hammond.
Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Beth Jones.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Live Oak High.
(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; ^Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)
Skylar Lynn Achord
Austin Daniel Achord
Jenae Elizabeth Adams*
Dillon Thomas Ahlf*
Jeffrey Michael Alexander*
Savannah Marie Alford
Breanna Layne Allen*
Melanie Faith Allen
Gabriel Whitaker Allred
Jace Allen Anderson
Taysha Michelle Anderson
William Joseph Andrepont*
Garrett Lee Arbour
Dylan Jacob Armstrong*
Frederick Herman Baden
Gracie Ann Bailey*
Cole Ashley Bankston
Corey Wilson Barber
Annalyse Jewel Batte*
Edyn Lee Belgard*
Emily Brooklynn Beswetherick*
Kinsley Sage Blackwell*
Addison James Blackwell
Isabelle Rose Blair
Whitney Jean Blanchard
Owen Kent Bomar
Tyler Anthony Borne
Madison Ann Boudreaux*
Kenley Marie Boudreaux^
Caroline Ann Bouquet*
Nickolas Cayden Bourgault
Raiden Franklin Imina'Auao Bragg^
Alyssa Marie Branyon^
Emily Marie Brashier
Jessica Michele Braud*
Alexis Denise Brewer
Emma Grace Brooks*
Reid Michael Broussard
Trenton Ray Broussard
Kaylea Marie Broussard^
Trista Nicole Bryant^
Deriyelle Jon'te Buie
Hayden Robert Burns^
Brady Randall Butler
Travis Sharp Bynum
Laiken Jade Calmes
Mya Cate Calmes*
Callie Raye Canepa*
Harley Elizabeth Carrier
Reagan Olivia Carroll
Jacob Luger Cedotal^
Tyler Gavin Chaney*
Olivia Noel Chenier^
Renton Wade Childers
Connor Jacob Choate
Jesse Daniel Clark
James Gaige Clark
Abigail AnClaire Cobb*
Angelle Cahryn Coffey^
Jacob Neal Collins
Kirsten Jacqueline Conradi*
Claire Montana-Jade Conradi*
Airen Elaine Cooper
Ella Claire Cooper
Josie Lee Cooper^
Lucas Hasting Corona
Abigail Grace Couvillion^
Samuel Michael Crafton
Camryn Elise Culmone
Hunter Gaige Cupp
Dawson Michael Curtin
Nathan James Curtis^
Cameron Grace Cutrer*
Jacob Nathaniel Dale
Garrett Allen Davies
Christopher Stewart Davis
Noah Joseph Davison
Dawson Kammrynn Decker^
Cael Morgan Delafosse*
Jacob Rayne Delaughter*
Emma Elizabeth DeLee*
Dylan Peter Delvisco
Reigan Lei-Ane Devall
Brayden Cody Dewitt^
Tanner Cole Dewitt^
Emalea Brooke Dimaio
Luke Thomas Doiga
Joseph Kash Doiron^
Ashlin Gail Doyle
Braydon Scott Ducote
Jackson Alexander Earle*
Hunter Sage Edwards
Hayden Ray Enterkin
Amber Lynn Estay
Gavin Darrell Ferguson
Cody James Flurry*
Jordan Scott Foster
Bren Gregory Futch
Connor Wade Gardner*
Joshlyn Brittany Gauthier
Madisyn Marie Gautreau*
Andrew Paul Genre
Anna Grace Germany^
Brady Allen Gerstein
Cade Tylan Getwood
Aydon Nathaniel Giamanco
Kaleb Kai Gibson
Micah Bailey Gill
Avery Maclaine Gnann
Devan James Godwin
Tyler William Graves
Rebecca Lynn Gros*
Dylan Michael Guidroz
Christian Michael Hall*
Leah Rylee Harris*
Hudson James Hastings
Brady Ryan Hatcher
Hannah Mackenzie Hawes*
Meghan Elaine Hedglin*
Oscar Hayden Heine*
Steven Ray Henderson
Telviyonta LaTraviyen Henyard
Samantha G Hernandez
Ethan Boyt Heroman
Jacob Walter Hession
Evan Scott Higginbotham*
Stephen Richmond Hilton*
Drake Andon Hines
Lathan James Hirschey^
Alyssa Paige Holden*
Marissa Grace Holloway*
Olivia Lydet Hooge
Makayla Nicole Hooper
Brenden Marcelle Huey
Hailey Rene Hughes*
Ella Grace Hunter*
Rayden Alynn Ingram
Sydnie Camille Jack
Colin Richard Jeffcoat
Helaina Michelle Jenkins
Kearston Elise Johnson^
Patrick Wayne Johnson
Victoria Natalyn Johnson
Carson Neal Jones*
Chase Raymond Jones*
Tyler Jace Jordan
Lily Lorraine Joyce
Danyria Najell Junius
James Anthony Kastner III
Blakely Reyne Keith
Benjamin Cole Kelley
Tristan Gage Kerr
Benjamin Bailey Kimble*
Kayla Sophia Kimbrell
Colby Thomas Kitto^
Caden Philip Klee^
Hannah Mirhyn Kloepfer
Cooper Ryan Knaps
Landon Gregory Kramer
Morgan Rylee Kutej
Cassie Rae Lacy
Damon Kyle Landers
Katelyn Marie Landry
Luke Paul Landry*
Maxwell Elliott Latham*
Anna Leah Lawrence
Robert Michael Lawrence
McKinley Grace LeBlanc*
Kendal Rose LeBlanc*
Kyvan Dentrell Lee
Shaun Taylor Leiva
Taylor Mckenzie LeJeune
Michael R LeMay, Jr.
Rushing Arlin Lemoine
Caitlyn Claire Lemoine*
Taylor Joseph Lemoine
William Joseph Leonard
Lexus Eve Leos^
James Bowie Lindsay
Bailey Elizabeth Little
Kora Ann Llorente
Luke James Long*
Casey Michael Lovett
Sophia Angelle Lowe*
Andrew Randolph Lusby*
Matthew Nghia Ma*
Madison Nicole Ma*
Tiras Mesha Magee*
Jenna Katherine Magee*
Madelyn Grace Maghinay^
Sarah Grace Maranto
Selena Shiann Marcus
Benjamin Anthony Marino^
Shane Thomas Martin
Luke Weston Martin*
Karli Grace Maurello*
Sidney Shea Mayeux*
Mitchell Scott Mayfield*
Ryan Thomas McCarley, Jr.^
Bryce William McClendon*
Collin Neal Mcclure*
Rachel Diane Mccoy*
Dayne Andrew McCrory
Colin Reid McDonald*
Kayleigh Jean McDonald
Mary Beth McGehee*
Devin Michael McLendon^
Madisyn Paige Mecca^
Brooklyn Michelle Meche
Layla Elizabeth Meng*
Jade Lee Methvin
Blake Andon Mitzimberg
Madeline Grace Mizell^
Summer Molloy
Truly Ella Moonshower
Paige Victoria Moran*
Adam Joseph Morgan
Macie Nikkole Munson^
Leisa Ellie Munson
Brody Allen Myers
Kaitlyn Ngoc Nhi Nguyen*
Carly Marie Gail Norwood
Darryl Alex Norwood
Mason Cade Odom*
Princess Gwendalyn Olaes*
Kyleigh Morgan Overheim*
Trenten Lee Parish
Peyton Jacob Parker*
Rylee Nicole Parnell^
Joseph Michael Partin
Aidan Wade Patterson^
Jackson Beck Pemberton*
Soloria Bonique Perkins
Elizabeth Lana Pertuis*
Brandon Kyle Peters
Patrick Miller Phillips
Christopher James Plant
Noah Keith Powers
Laney Denae Prescott^
Jacob Michael Prilleux
Zain Qureshi
Kacen Allen Ramirez
Kyle Clint Rankin
Landon William Ratcliff
Jaxen Joseph Ray
Tyler Rayford
Zane Anthony Reed^
Ally Nicole Reynerson
De'Laysia Irionne Ricard
Dystanie LaShawn Ricard*
Alyssa Katherine Richard
Kylen Matthew Richardson
Reuben John Rioux
Rebecca Leanne Roberts*
Mark Tanner Roberts
Braden Matthew Robinson^
William Perry Robinson III
Brady James Robison
Kailyn Blaire Rodgers*
Tom Ed Roe
Mya Julianne Rogers^
Nicholas Michael Rosenthal*
Dakota Dean Samples^
Andrew Robert Sampson*
Noah Jonathan Sanders
Abigail Marie Sanderson^
Sheilymar Santiago Lebron^
Aiden Nicholas Saunders^
Ty Garrett Schollian
Zachary James Schubert*
Francis Robert Scott, Jr.
Caleb Joshua Seals
Kevin Shao*
Steven Jules William Shealy
Cameron Todd Sheffield
Chance West Shelby
Catherine Rose Sickels
Thomas Allen Sigman II*
Jessica Lynn Simmons^
Rylan Taylor Sing
Lynn Cole Slaby*
Tyler James Smiley
Colby Trent Smith*
Samuel James Smith^
Terrance Louis Snowden, Jr,
Chase Alexander Soday
Ally Maria Spinosa
Peyton Joseph Stafford*
Emily Elizabeth Stanfill
Ainsley Grace Stansbury
Lance Joseph Steagall
Lindsey May Steagall^
Camryn Grace Stephens*
Hanna Lyn Stout*
Hattie Jane Stringer*
Ryan Wallace Sullivan
Jeffrey Lee Swearingen
Ally Camille Taylor*
Hannah Blair Teal
Mallory Elizabeth Temple
Cory Paul Thibodaux
Kaylee Nicole Thibodaux^
Laura Jewell Todd*
Emily Starr Todd
Alex James Trahan
Bryce Anthony Tremblay
Delanie Grace Turner*
Ali Lauren Tyler
Kelsie Michelle Tyler
Addison Grace Vallot^
Alexis Grace Venable
William Connor Vickry
Dailynne Janise Voorhies
Laurin Dianne Walker
Peyton Alexander Waller
Alyssa Nichole Wascom*
Victoria Rose Watts*
Philip Drake Weller
Austin Martin Wellman
Bradley Kyle Whetstine
Jacob Hugh White
De'Mari Ke'Vah Whitley
Kendall Ethen Wilbanks
Tyler Thomas Wilkins^
Hannah Marie Wilkinson
Victoria Elizabeth Anne Williamson^
Breaudi Langston Wray
Brian Charles Wylie*
Cindy Yang*
Luke Collin Ydarraga
Kayla Galun Yeung
Caden Curtis Young
Kylie Grace Zeller*
Christian Bailey Zeringue
