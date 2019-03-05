One, two, and now three.
The Live Oak High School cheerleading squad won its third national title in four years when it captured first place in the Medium Varsity Division I finals of the 2019 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.
The Medium Varsity crown was one of three titles the LOHS squad took home during the highly-competitive cheerleading showcase held Feb. 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. The squad also won first place honors in the World School Cheerleading Championships (Large Varsity Division) and the Large Varsity Game Day routine.
The squad, under the direction of coaches Kate Hornsby and Madison Guidry, is comprised of 24 students in grades 9-12. For the squad’s four seniors — Aubrie Lewis, Callie Prestridge, Ashlynn Mcfadden, and Kaitlyn Couvillion — the victory brings their careers full circle.
The four seniors were on the squad that won the first national championship back in 2016. The squad followed that one with a runner-up finish in 2017 — falling by only three-tenths of a point — before coming back to claim the title last year.
This year, the seniors helped their squad emerge victorious against a field of 73 teams from across the country.
“They helped start the tradition at Live Oak and have carried it all four years,” Hornsby and Guidry said.
The cheerleading squad will be recognized during the Livingston Parish school board’s meeting on Thursday, March 7.
