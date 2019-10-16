A Live Oak High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy as a culinary specialist aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Seaman Jacob McCurnin, a 2013 graduate of Live Oak High, is responsible for feeding and ensuring proper nutrition of the crew on the USS Oklahoma City, which is composed of around 130 sailors, a news release said. The Guam-based submarine is one of four Los Angeles-class submarines forward-deployed on the island.
A native of Walker, McCurnin credited his success in the Navy to lessons he learned in his hometown.
“I learned so much about hard work and pushing through,” McCurnin said. “Physical labor never hurts that much.”
There are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their commands, communities and careers, but McCurnin said he is most proud of receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
“Our freezer went down on development and we had to get really creative to be able to feed the crew with the food we have,” McCurnin said. “Feeding the crew on a deployment is critical to keeping everyone’s morale up. So I am proud of the work we did.”
McCurnin said the skills he’s learned aboard the submarine will help him later in life because working there makes people better at what they do from how often they must carry out tasks.
“Serving in the Navy means I am supporting my family,” McCurnin said. “I’m out here so they don’t have to be.”
