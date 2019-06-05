This year, the Live Oak High Key Club paid it forward.
And this time, it was a little closer to home.
Following the tornado outbreak across the state in late April, Key Club members knew they had to do something to give back to those affected.
They did in a big way, bringing supplies and assisting in the recovery effort in Ruston, the area most affected by the natural disaster.
“We just thought of what the help meant to us three years ago,” said Summer Didier, a graduating senior and the club’s former treasurer. “That was what inspired us to go up to Ruston and help.”
Didier worked with former Key Club President Cade Canepa in organizing the club’s trip to Ruston on Saturday, April 27. This year, Canepa was recognized by the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge by being named a “Louisiana Young Hero” for his work in organizing flood relief efforts.
“We did so much in our backyard following the flood,” Canepa said. “When I woke up to the news [about the tornado], I knew there was going to have to be a way that we could help. I kind of threw out the idea of traveling up there. It was something we toyed at last year following Hurricane Harvey, so when Mrs. [Dana] Musso didn’t say so 'no,' we ran with it.”
For most of the two days, Didier and Canepa worked on organizing the club’s trip, which drew praise from Dana Musso, the club’s faculty advisor.
“I’m extremely proud of Cade and Summer for what they were able to get together in such a short amount of time,” Musso said. “It helped that they had a friend in Lincoln Parish from Boys State, but Cade also got in contact with the mayor’s office, which speaks volumes to what this club is able to accomplish.”
The club received additional support from the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club and Kiwanian Jan Fairchild, who donated numerous supplies in addition to toothbrushes and toothpaste.
“I will never forget seeing Mrs. Angela at Walk-ons the night I got waitlisted at Harvard. Her passion and desire for wanting to help me get in is something I will never forget,” said Canepa. “We’re just high schoolers, but the support we receive from Kiwanis always means a lot and we are always so thankful for everything they do for us.”
In all, seven Key Club members and four other students made the trip to Ruston to assist in the recovery effort. While there, the club worked the donation center, where they helped to sort and distribute donations for those who were affected by the Ruston tornado.
Several members also went out into the community to more directly help those affected.
By doing so, the members found a woman whose mobile home had a tree clip the corner when the tornado came in. Club members helped her move the tree from around her house to the street where it will be collected by the City.
A couple of club members even got on the roof to help secure a tarp over the region of the roof where the tree fell.
“I am so proud of my club and especially my graduating seniors,” Musso commented. “We hope these kinds of things never happen, but when they do, we are ready to take charge.”
Key Club International is a service-based leadership program of Kiwanis International, and it is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. It gives members the opportunity to provide service, build character, and develop leadership skills.
The Live Oak High Key Club is sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club.
