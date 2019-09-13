Chad Dupuy, a school resource officer (SRO) from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for his military service and service to the community during Live Oak High’s season-opener against Ponchatoula on Friday, Sept. 6.
Dupuy, who served in the military for six years, has served as the SRO for Live Oak-area schools since 2018.
During the ceremony, Dupuy was recognized alongside his wife, two children, and mother. He was also presented a football signed by Live Oak High coach Brett Beard and the team’s captains.
Before the ceremony, Dupuy said he was “truly honored” when the Live Oak High faculty approached him with the idea of the singling him out for his service, both abroad and in Livingston Parish.
“I cannot begin to express my gratitude as to what this means to myself and my family,” he said. “Military and civilian public servants never ask for the recognition or glory… To be the very first recipient, too — it means the world.”
Dupuy’s military service began in 2005, when he joined the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was assigned as a military police officer and reached the rank of specialist.
Dupuy, whose service ended in 2011, was deployed numerous times in Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of hurricanes — including Hurricane Katrina — and other natural disasters. He also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, Iraq, from in 2008 and 2009.
Dupuy would eventually use his military skills to make the transition into law enforcement, beginning his career in the field in 2007. In 2018, he became an SRO and has since been the SRO for Live Oak-area schools.
The deputy thanked the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and also the Denham Springs Police Department “for supporting me when I was deployed to Iraq.” He also threw a shout-out to other first responders.
“To all other public servants including fire, dispatchers, EMS, jail, and even our teachers and school personnel — thank you,” he said.
