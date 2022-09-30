Live Oak High’s Magee named homecoming queen

Live Oak High senior Chloe Magee was named the school’s 2022 homecoming queen on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Magee was one of five senior maids elected to the court, along with Ava Barker, Alixandrea Combs, Colbie Seals, and Sylvia White.
Others selected to the court include junior maids Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer, sophomore maids Claire Prestridge and Karleigh Wells, and freshman maids Carlei Alexander and Kamayia Stewart.
The entire homecoming court was presented at halftime of the Eagles’ game against Kennedy High.
