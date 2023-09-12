Live Oak High School Homecoming Court 2023

Live Oak High School recently announced their 2023 Homecoming Court. They are pictured, as follows: (standing, left to right) Halle Carter (freshman), Kamayia Stewart (sophomore), Claire Prestridge (junior), Samantha Martin (junior), Chloe Conde (sophomore), and Ava Craig (freshman). The seniors are (sitting, left to right) Carly Barnum, Mallory Bercegeay, Giana Budde, Hannah Quartz, and Myra Schaffer.

 McHugh David | The News

