Live Oak High senior designs Louisiana Lunch Week poster

A local high school student will have mouths watering with her most recent illustration.
Chelley Bauer, a senior at Live Oak High School, designed and created this year’s Louisiana Lunch Week poster.
Her poster — which features a bag of Louisiana-themed grocery items and this week’s lunch menu — will be displayed throughout Livingston Parish cafeterias this week as the school system takes part in Louisiana Lunch Week, scheduled for March 11-15.
This week’s lunch menu includes:
- Monday - red beans and rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread, and Cajun Cookie
- Tuesday - shrimp po’ boy and Cajun fries
- Wednesday - chicken and sausage gumbo, spinach salad, and potato salad
- Thursday - jambalaya, sweet corn, white beans, and fresh strawberries
- Friday - fish filet sandwiches with tartar sauce and Cajun fries
On Wednesday, students will also be treated a post-Mardi Gras dessert — king cake.
