Cade Canepa, a senior at Live Oak High, was one of eight students from across the state chosen as recipients of the 2019 Louisiana Young Heroes Award.
Now in its 24th year, the program celebrates the achievements of students who have inspired those around them by devoting their time, talents, and energy to making their communities better places, according to a press release.
Canepa, who was named this year’s Livingston Parish Public Schools High School Student of the Year, certainly fits the bill.
The senior has logged more than over 500 volunteers hours with various local organizations, including Our Lady of the Lake, Denham Strong, Mighty Moms, The Foster Village and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Canepa has served as president of Live Oak High’s Key Club for the past two years, increasing enrollment and service hours by 50 percent during that time. He is also co-president of the Robotics Club and is involved in BETA and band.
Additionally, Canepa participates in a Capstone Program, was selected as a Boys State Delegate, was the 2017 Denham Strong Celebration of Hope honoree and is a Live Oak High School Ambassador.
He does all this while maintaining perfect grades, which makes for quite the workload for someone still in high school.
“It’s a continuous cycle,” he said with a laugh. “Somehow it all fits in there.”
Canepa, along with the other Young Heroes and their families, will be honored with a luncheon at the Old Governor’s Mansion and a banquet at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Monday, April 15.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge present this annual program, which is made possible through underwriters that include Southern Lifestyle Development, Acadian Companies, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
