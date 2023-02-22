Live Oak High student named National Merit Scholarship finalist

A Livingston Parish student is in the running for one of the nation’s top academic recognitions.
MacKenzie Himel, of Live Oak High, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist for the Class of 2023, the school recently announced.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
A Livingston Parish student is in the running for one of the nation’s top academic recognitions.
MacKenzie Himel, of Live Oak High, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist for the Class of 2023, the school recently announced.
Himel was one of 15,000 finalists among 1.5 million entrants, the school said.
“Congratulations MacKenzie on this amazing accomplishment,” the school said on its Facebook page.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that honors “academically talented” students across the country, according to its website. The nationwide pool of finalists — roughly 15,000 — represents less than 1% of high school seniors.
High schoolers enter the competition by taking the P-SAT in their junior year, and the pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
In addition to the qualifying test scores, a semifinalist must have an “outstanding academic record” throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay, according to the scholarship’s website.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a scholarship application detailing that student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Himel, the daughter of Alan and Tiffany Reynerson and Jonathan Himel, plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania after graduation, according to a press release from the school system. She plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in biomedicine and eventually go to medical school.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. Around 7,250 will be chosen.
Last year, Livingston Parish had one of eight Louisiana seniors to win the scholarship.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Janice Elizabeth (Stafford) Sherwood was born on July 26, 1938…
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.