Live Oak High student named National Merit Scholarship finalist

MacKenzie Himel

 Photo from Taylor Media

A Livingston Parish student is in the running for one of the nation’s top academic recognitions.

MacKenzie Himel, of Live Oak High, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist for the Class of 2023, the school recently announced.

