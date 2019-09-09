WATSON -- Shortly after Daniel Desselle was named the principal of the new Live Oak Junior High, contractors remodeling the school asked him if he wanted to tear down the run-down greenhouse in the back.
Desselle responded with a swift “no” — he had a special plan in mind for the building.
And on a hot summer day, the first step of that plan was carried out.
A team of volunteers spent a few hours on a recent Saturday gutting out the junior high’s greenhouse, which was originally built when the campus housed Live Oak High.
With sweat running down their brows, volunteers grabbed push brooms, trash bags, dust pans, drills and other tools and got to work. They tore off the building’s siding and roof, placed a large sheet of plastic over the frame, and cleaned out the building that has sat unused for years.
Desselle hopes that’ll change soon.
When Desselle became principal before the school opened for the 2017-18 school year, he said he “envisioned doing something” with the greenhouse, hoping to make it functional for the special needs department.
“I want to allow our special needs students to come out here and be able to get some hands-on experience growing plants and flowers,” he said. “If that works well, then we can allow them to sell what they grow and put the money back into our special education programs.”
The project received a lift earlier this summer when James Macias and his daughter Sophia reached out to Desselle.
In 2018, James and Sophia established “No Worries Just Birdies,” a non-profit organization that aims to help the community through the game of golf. Last July, the organization raised around $8,000 during its Second Annual “A Round Fore Kids” charity golf tournament.
At the tournament, James said most of the money raised will go toward refurbishing Live Oak Junior High’s greenhouse. He also said that several local businesses are donating time and resources to the project, including Clegg’s Nursery, Tri-Parish Foundations, and Southern Roll Off.
“We want to give the [Live Oak Junior High] something they can use for years to come,” James said.
