For the second straight year, the Live Oak Junior High pizazz squad kicked its way to national prestige.
Competing against other squads from across the country, the LOJH pizazz squad secured a runner-up finish in the junior high kick division at the UDA National Dance Team Championship last weekend.
The squad, comprised of students in grades 7-8, competed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where squads participated in a plethora of events Feb. 1-3. After much preparation, the squad from Livingston Parish performed its routine on Sunday, Feb. 3, and finished second-place behind winner Walsh Intermediate School of Connecticut.
Teams advisors for the LOJH pizazz squad are Janie Ragsdale and Suzanne Ney. Alexis Duplessis, a member of the Lionettes dance team at Southeastern Louisiana University, choreographed the routine.
Members of the LOJH pizazz squad are Annalise Armand, Ava Barker, Kailey Bauer, Braylee Boze, Samantha Crawford, Presley Delaniox, Adyson Geurlinghouse, Ryleigh Little, Nicole Poindexter, Colbie Seals and Abigail Viola.
Five of those students — Seals, Viola, Barker, Poindexter and Delaniox — were on last year’s runner-up squad.
“[Finishing second in the country took] training for months and a lot of teamwork,” Ney said in an email.
