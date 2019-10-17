2019 Live Oak Junior High Homecoming Court
The 2019 Live Oak Junior High homecoming court was presented on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Pictured, from left, are Ashlyn Helton, Samantha Martin, Kelsey Wells, Juliana Demelo, Claire Prestridge, Emma Woolie, 2019 Queen Fallon Altazin, Madyson McDonald, Ryleigh Little, Karleigh Wells, Kaley Barr, and Kyla Pertuis.

 Photo Submitted

The 2019 Live Oak Junior High homecoming court was presented on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Fallon Altazin was named this year’s queen. Joining her on the court were Kaley Barr, Juliana Demelo, Ashlyn Helton, Ryleigh Little, Samantha Martin, Madyson McDonald, Kyla Pertuis, Claire Prestridge, Karleigh Wells, Kelsey Wells, and Emma Woolie.

