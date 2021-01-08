Live Oak Middle recently raised money in memory of one of its own.
For its annual “Catch a Star” campaign, the school donated $900 to Blue Star Moms of Louisiana in honor of Bryan Lauw, a former student who was killed in a military training accident in September 2015.
The school presented the check to Blue Star Moms of Louisiana Chapter 1 representatives Candice Bourg and Kristi Lauw, the mother of Bryan Lauw.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Bryan Lauw, 21, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, following a training incident at Camp Pendleton in California, according to his obituary.
He joined the United States Marine Corp one month after his 2012 graduation from Live Oak High School and was part of Charlie Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, where he served as an anti-tank missileman.
While in the Marines, Bryan was deployed with the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force South and served on the USS America, an amphibious assault ship, in Central and South America. He had recently returned from a deployment to Jordan.
During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, a Sea Service Deployment ribbon, a Meritorious Mast and four Letters of Appreciation, among other awards.
“Despite his tough, tattooed exterior,” Bryan was described in his obituary as “a kid at heart who loved watching cartoons and Disney movies” and someone who loved “spending as much time as he could in a gym, any activity on the water, and spending time with his family when possible. He also liked to write his own rap songs, make up stories, and just try to make people laugh.”
