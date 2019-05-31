People are reading at Live Oak Middle more than ever before.
And it’s not just the students.
At the end of the school year, LOM Librarian Amanda Jones recognized a plethora of students and teachers for completing various reading challenges.
Approximately 252 students and faculty completed this year’s 40-Book Challenge, which requires them to read books covering several genres, including nonfiction and fiction, mystery, biographical and historical, among others. Last year, 206 people completed the challenge.
Students in the “Millionaire Club” — who all read at least one million words — were also given star treatment. They wore crowns and sashes as they walked down a red carpet, enjoyed a picnic and hung out on the playground.
Additionally, students who read two million — or more — words this year were also treated to a shopping spree at Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs, where each student got to take home a book of his or her choosing.
